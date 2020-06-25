FS/FT: Ultimate SFFGaming PC/VR Bundle

I just built this ultimate gaming PC mainly for VR but the Oculus Rift S doesn't get much attention these days especially with summer and outdoor activities so I've decided to sell it.

This will be sold as a bundle or not at all. Local area to 13413 would be preferred, willing to drive an hour to meet. If you want it shipped the Monitor will not be part of the bundle though I would prefer to sell it all. Those that take the entire lot will get the Corsair Extended Mousepad in the PICS included at no cost.

Local is 13413 (Utica/New Hartford, NY area).

Payment is made by PayPal goods and services or local cash. I am a busy guy..so I may not get back to you right away but I will get back to you. I have all my items professionally packed and shipped and I do that on Fridays due to my schedule. Because of that, I would not expect Payment until the day prior but I would also ask that if you make the offer, and I pend it, you don't back out a day before either..it's just courtesy.

PRICE IS FIRM and NOT PARTING (Monitor only). Serious buyers only. As always i'm not charging for low or no inventory items like others AND I have deducted $ from each component. If you price this out today, you'll be more like $2600+ before tax and shipping costs. Heat in Sig.

TIMESTAMPS <---PICS



ItemDescriptionTotal Cost Shipped CONT US
MonitorDell S2716DGR 27" GSYNC VA 144hz Panel
CaseNZXT H1 White SFF Case
MotherboardGigabyte B550i Aorus Pro AX
CPUAMD Ryzen 3600
RAMCorsair DDR4 3200 LPX 2x16GB 32GB
StorageSamsung 970 PRO 512GB NVMe
GPUNvidia RTX 2070 Super FE
Keyboard/MouseLogitech G Pro Keyboard/Mouse
ControllerXbox Wireless Controller (PC and Xbox One or One X)
VROculus Rift S
Total Local Everything:$2,050 Local
Total Shipped without Monitor:$2,000 Shipped CONT US

TRADES:
3950x Retail Box
Cash



SOLD/SHIPPED


ItemDescriptionCost Shipped CONT US
Dell XPS 15 9570i7-8750H Hexacore, 32GB RAM, 500GB NVMe, Nvidia GTX 1050Ti, 4k Infinity Edge Display Touch, Excellent Condition - Dbrand Skin
Dell 3GMVT Thunderbolt DockTB16, 240W, Black all the ports you could ask for
Dell KM717 Keyboard/MousePremier Wireless Keyboard/Mouse combo
Dell AE715 Speaker SystemWireless Speaker, 3.5mm jack, etc, great for conference calls etc
SHIPPED to: Sempron64


Timestamps <---PICS



Refs are in sig, and Refs are a must.
 
Last edited:
Great deal. I'd bite if it were a 2 in 1. I think the laptop might be model 7590.
 
Updated post. Removed Apple Watch as it was sold separately from the Dell Bundle. Lowered Price to reflect.
 
Click the Timestamps link for pics. Weight is 3.97lbs. Very light and thin.
 
