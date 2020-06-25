FS/FT: Ultimate SFFGaming PC/VR Bundle

I just built this ultimate gaming PC mainly for VR but the Oculus Rift S doesn't get much attention these days especially with summer and outdoor activities so I've decided to sell it.
This will be sold as a bundle or not at all. Local area to 13413 would be preferred, willing to drive an hour to meet. If you want it shipped the Monitor will not be part of the bundle though I would prefer to sell it all. Those that take the entire lot will get the Corsair Extended Mousepad in the PICS included at no cost.
Local is 13413 (Utica/New Hartford, NY area).
Payment is made by PayPal goods and services or local cash. I am a busy guy..so I may not get back to you right away but I will get back to you. I have all my items professionally packed and shipped and I do that on Fridays due to my schedule. Because of that, I would not expect Payment until the day prior but I would also ask that if you make the offer, and I pend it, you don't back out a day before either..it's just courtesy.
PRICE IS FIRM and NOT PARTING (Monitor only). Serious buyers only. As always i'm not charging for low or no inventory items like others AND I have deducted $ from each component. If you price this out today, you'll be more like $2600+ before tax and shipping costs.
TRADES:
3950x Retail Box
Cash
Refs are a must.
PRICE IS FIRM and NOT PARTING (Monitor only). Serious buyers only. As always i'm not charging for low or no inventory items like others AND I have deducted $ from each component. If you price this out today, you'll be more like $2600+ before tax and shipping costs.
|Item
|Description
|Total Cost Shipped CONT US
|Monitor
|Dell S2716DGR 27" GSYNC VA 144hz Panel
|Case
|NZXT H1 White SFF Case
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro AX
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 3600
|RAM
|Corsair DDR4 3200 LPX 2x16GB 32GB
|Storage
|Samsung 970 PRO 512GB NVMe
|GPU
|Nvidia RTX 2070 Super FE
|Keyboard/Mouse
|Logitech G Pro Keyboard/Mouse
|Controller
|Xbox Wireless Controller (PC and Xbox One or One X)
|VR
|Oculus Rift S
|Total Local Everything:
|$2,050 Local
|Total Shipped without Monitor:
|$2,000 Shipped CONT US
|Item
|Description
|Cost Shipped CONT US
|Dell XPS 15 9570
|i7-8750H Hexacore, 32GB RAM, 500GB NVMe, Nvidia GTX 1050Ti, 4k Infinity Edge Display Touch, Excellent Condition - Dbrand Skin
|Dell 3GMVT Thunderbolt Dock
|TB16, 240W, Black all the ports you could ask for
|Dell KM717 Keyboard/Mouse
|Premier Wireless Keyboard/Mouse combo
|Dell AE715 Speaker System
|Wireless Speaker, 3.5mm jack, etc, great for conference calls etc
|SHIPPED to: Sempron64
Refs are a must.
