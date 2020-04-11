FS/FT: Udimm/ECC Ram DDR3/4, Xeon CPUs, Misc

Heatware is in my signature and I accept paypal, venmo, apple cash, google pay, and BTC/BCH.
Due to Covid I'm going to try to minimize my trips to ship things, but will likely ship out the same week at minimum.

Prices include shipping conus, willing to discount for multiple items

CPUs:
4x Xeon E5-2407: 5$/ea

HBAs/Raid:
Dell LSI SAS 9206-16e HBA (full size bracket, difficult to find): $100
Areca ARC-1260 16-port Sata Raid Controller: $50
http://imgur.com/a/7birQA8

Assortment of DDR3-E and U Dimm:
4x 4GB CMZ16GX3M4X1866C9R - Corsair 14900 $50
2x 8GB KVR16E11K4/32 - Kingston (ecc) 12800E - $60
2x 8GB m391b1g73bh0-yh9 - Samsung (ecc) 10600E $50
2x 4GB KVR1333D3E9SK2/8G - Kingston (ecc) 10600E $30
http://imgur.com/a/KmXUoQn

Silverstone PCIE + Sata M.2 Adapter ECM22: $20
http://imgur.com/a/jYSEGKI

If you have any questions about any items or want to combo anything hit me up!

USG-Pro-4 ~ Modded with Noctua fans: $300
http://imgur.com/a/k3RmC3H
USG-Pro-4 - $220
http://imgur.com/a/MQDYBbO
2x i7-3770: $70/ea
i3-3120: $10
14x 8x Crucial Server DDR4 16Gb Ram CT16G4RFD4213.36FB1 AKA Micron MTA36ASF2G72PZ-2G1B1LL: $40/ea
http://imgur.com/a/8mPh5in

Qnap 1635AX NAS: $950
http://imgur.com/a/yBo49rw
Fell by the wayside on selling this so I'll give it one more go more detailed info from this one I closed:
https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-ft-qnap-16-bay-nas-ts-1635ax-4g.1992907/


Trade items I'd consider:
GTX 1080 TI
RTX 2070/80/TI/Super
Supermicro CSE-M35T-1B (would be willing to buy 3 of these outright too)
Hit me with options, open to trade but not really looking for anything in particular.
 
Sold all udimm except the corsair vengence set
updated ram list with info and prices

sold both usg
sold ddr4 and i3
 
damn. Free bump, thinking about the NAS. Trying to figure out if I can expense the sucker; we actually need it for something.
 
