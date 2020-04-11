FS/FT: Udimm/ECC Ram DDR3/4, Xeon CPUs, Misc

Spoiler: Sold:

http://imgur.com/a/k3RmC3H

http://imgur.com/a/MQDYBbO

i3-3120: $10

14x 8x Crucial Server DDR4 16Gb Ram CT16G4RFD4213.36FB1 AKA Micron MTA36ASF2G72PZ-2G1B1LL: $40/ea

http://imgur.com/a/8mPh5in

Qnap 1635AX NAS: $950

http://imgur.com/a/yBo49rw

https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-ft-qnap-16-bay-nas-ts-1635ax-4g.1992907/ USG-Pro-4 ~ Modded with Noctua fans: $300USG-Pro-4 - $2202x i7-3770: $70/eai3-3120: $108x Crucial Server DDR4 16Gb Ram CT16G4RFD4213.36FB1 AKA Micron MTA36ASF2G72PZ-2G1B1LL: $40/eaQnap 1635AX NAS: $950Fell by the wayside on selling this so I'll give it one more go more detailed info from this one I closed:

Heatware is in my signature and I accept paypal, venmo, apple cash, google pay, and BTC/BCH.Due to Covid I'm going to try to minimize my trips to ship things, but will likely ship out the same week at minimum.Prices include shipping conus, willing to discount for multiple itemsCPUs:4x Xeon E5-2407: 5$/eaHBAs/Raid:Dell LSI SAS 9206-16e HBA (full size bracket, difficult to find): $100Areca ARC-1260 16-port Sata Raid Controller: $50Assortment of DDR3-E and U Dimm:4x 4GB CMZ16GX3M4X1866C9R - Corsair 14900 $502x 8GB KVR16E11K4/32 - Kingston (ecc) 12800E - $602x 8GB m391b1g73bh0-yh9 - Samsung (ecc) 10600E $502x 4GB KVR1333D3E9SK2/8G - Kingston (ecc) 10600E $30Silverstone PCIE + Sata M.2 Adapter ECM22: $20If you have any questions about any items or want to combo anything hit me up!Trade items I'd consider:GTX 1080 TIRTX 2070/80/TI/SuperSupermicro CSE-M35T-1B (would be willing to buy 3 of these outright too)Hit me with options, open to trade but not really looking for anything in particular.