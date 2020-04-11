FS/FT: Udimm/ECC Ram DDR3/4, Xeon CPUs, Misc

Spartacus09
[H]ard|Gawd
- Apr 21, 2018
- 1,321
Heatware is in my signature and I accept paypal, venmo, apple cash, google pay, and BTC/BCH.
Due to Covid I'm going to try to minimize my trips to ship things, but will likely ship out the same week at minimum.
Prices include shipping conus, willing to discount for multiple items
CPUs:
4x Xeon E5-2407: 5$/ea
HBAs/Raid:
Dell LSI SAS 9206-16e HBA (full size bracket, difficult to find): $100
Areca ARC-1260 16-port Sata Raid Controller: $50
Assortment of DDR3-E and U Dimm:
4x 4GB CMZ16GX3M4X1866C9R - Corsair 14900 $50
2x 8GB KVR16E11K4/32 - Kingston (ecc) 12800E - $60
2x 8GB m391b1g73bh0-yh9 - Samsung (ecc) 10600E $50
2x 4GB KVR1333D3E9SK2/8G - Kingston (ecc) 10600E $30
Silverstone PCIE + Sata M.2 Adapter ECM22: $20
If you have any questions about any items or want to combo anything hit me up!
Trade items I'd consider:
GTX 1080 TI
RTX 2070/80/TI/Super
Supermicro CSE-M35T-1B (would be willing to buy 3 of these outright too)
Hit me with options, open to trade but not really looking for anything in particular.
USG-Pro-4 ~ Modded with Noctua fans: $300
14x 8x Crucial Server DDR4 16Gb Ram CT16G4RFD4213.36FB1 AKA Micron MTA36ASF2G72PZ-2G1B1LL: $40/ea
Qnap 1635AX NAS: $950
https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-ft-qnap-16-bay-nas-ts-1635ax-4g.1992907/
Last edited: