FS/FT: Ubiquiti USG-Pro-4, QNAP 16 Bay NAS, Udimm/ECC Ram DDR3/4, Xeon and s1155 CPUs, Misc

Heatware is in my signature and I accept paypal, venmo, google pay, and BTC/BCH.
Due to Covid I'm going to try to minimize my trips to ship things, but will likely ship out the same week at minimum.

Prices include shipping, willing to discount for multiple items

CPUs:
2x i7-3770: $70/ea
i3-3120: $10
4x Xeon E5-2407: 5$/ea
http://imgur.com/a/N2Mzje1

HBAs/Raid:
Dell LSI SAS 9206-16e HBA (full size bracket, difficult to find): $100
Areca ARC-1260 16-port Sata Raid Controller: $50
http://imgur.com/a/7birQA8

USG-Pro-4 ~ Modded with Noctua fans: $300
http://imgur.com/a/k3RmC3H

14x Crucial Server DDR4 16Gb Ram CT16G4RFD4213.36FB1 AKA Micron MTA36ASF2G72PZ-2G1B1LL: $40/ea
http://imgur.com/a/8mPh5in

Assortment of DDR3-E and U Dimm: Prices TBD as there are a bunch of random kits
http://imgur.com/a/KmXUoQn

Silverstone PCIE + Sata M.2 Adapter ECM22: $20
http://imgur.com/a/jYSEGKI

Qnap 1635AX NAS: $950
http://imgur.com/a/yBo49rw
Fell by the wayside on selling this so I'll give it one more go more detailed info from this one I closed:
https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-ft-qnap-16-bay-nas-ts-1635ax-4g.1992907/

If you have any questions about any items or want to combo anything hit me up!

Trade items I'd consider:
GTX 1080 TI
RTX 2070/80/TI/Super
Supermicro CSE-M35T-1B (would be willing to buy 3 of these outright too)
Hit me with options, open to trade but not really looking for anything in particular.
 
