FS/FT: UBIQUITI UNIFI U6 ENTERPRISE AP, MX Master 3/3s, Custom RETRO GAMING MisterFPGA-Iroclad, NETGEAR EAX80 EXTENDER

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!



Pricing is OBO. Willing to trade, and am looking for an RTX graphics card ​

Prices include shippin

g !



For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:

​

Brand new UBIQUITI UNIFI U6 ENTERPRISE AP $180 shipped

MX Master 3 Business Edition w/ Logi-bolt $33 shipped

MX Master 3S w/ Logi-bolt $43 shipped

MisterFPGA Custom ITX built with an D3fmod Ironclad Plus in a Red mITX case (With lots of extras) $459 shipped

NETGEAR EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender $59 shipped ​

USED ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Wifi 7 Router *PENDING TO Xerack $425 shipped

MSI Herald-BE NCM865 WI-FI 7 (Wi-Fi 7, 802.11BE, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe Card - *PENDING TO Xerack $43 shipped

Chipset: Qualcomm NCM865

Network Standard: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE), Bluetooth 5.4

Operating Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz (320Mhz Bandwidth)

Transmission Data Rate: 5.8 Gbps Max Speed

MLO (Multi-Link Operation) Technology

Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 08554), and pickups are welcome. I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers. I am a US Marine, and I have sold many high priced luxury 4-5 digit items here, and on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, Craigslist, and various other forums. I can provide more pics, references upon request, and to weed out scammers, and tire kickers.

Left over from a planned network install
Left mouse in picture. Great condition, except for a small mark on the Left button(see pictures)
Right mouse in picture. In great condition
Includes the DE-10 NANO, 5 SNAC adapters, MT32 Pi (no Pi included), plus a lot of extras!
New in box.
This one has AMD support!