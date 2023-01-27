FS/FT: UBIQUITI UNIFI U6 ENTERPRISE AP, Custom RETRO GAMING MisterFPGA-Iroclad, NETGEAR EAX80 EXTENDER

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!Prices include shipping!
Pricing is OBO. Willing to trade, and am looking for an RTX graphics card
Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 08554), and pickups are welcome.
I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.
For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:
- Brand new UBIQUITI UNIFI U6 ENTERPRISE AP $180 shipped
Left over from a planned network install
- MisterFPGA Custom ITX built with an D3fmod Ironclad Plus in a Red mITX case (With lots of extras) $459 shipped
Includes the DE-10 NANO, 5 SNAC adapters, MT32 Pi (no Pi included), plus a lot of extras!
NETGEAR EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender $59 shipped
- USED ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Wifi 7 Router $425 shipped *PENDING TO Xerack
https://rog.asus.com/us/networking/rog-rapture-gt-be98-pro/
- MSI Herald-BE NCM865 WI-FI 7 (Wi-Fi 7, 802.11BE, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe Card - $43 shipped *PENDING TO Xerack
New in box.
This one has AMD support!
- Chipset: Qualcomm NCM865
- Network Standard: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE), Bluetooth 5.4
- Operating Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz (320Mhz Bandwidth)
- Transmission Data Rate: 5.8 Gbps Max Speed
- MLO (Multi-Link Operation) Technology
