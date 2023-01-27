  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS/FT: UBIQUITI UNIFI U6 ENTERPRISE AP, Custom RETRO GAMING MisterFPGA-Iroclad, NETGEAR EAX80 EXTENDER

G

Geronimo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2001
Messages
1,930
It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!

Pricing is OBO. Willing to trade, and am looking for an RTX graphics card
Prices include shipping!

Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 08554), and pickups are welcome.

I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.

I am a US Marine, and I have sold many high priced luxury 4-5 digit items here, and on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, Craigslist, and various other forums. I can provide more pics, references upon request, and to weed out scammers, and tire kickers.

Here is my Heatware:

https://www.heatware.com/u/5693

My ebay:

https://feedback.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/geronimo.usmc

Audiogon:

https://www.audiogon.com/users/geronimo_usmc

US Audiomart:

https://www.usaudiomart.com/userfeedback.php?user_id=153405

AVSForum:

https://www.avsforum.com/members/geronimo-usmc.7591170/#reviews


Thank you for your consideration.

For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:
  • Brand new UBIQUITI UNIFI U6 ENTERPRISE AP $180 shipped

Left over from a planned network install


  • MisterFPGA Custom ITX built with an D3fmod Ironclad Plus in a Red mITX case (With lots of extras) $459 shipped

Includes the DE-10 NANO, 5 SNAC adapters, MT32 Pi (no Pi included), plus a lot of extras!


  • NETGEAR EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender $59 shipped

https://www.netgear.com/home/wifi/range-extenders/eax80/



  • USED ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Wifi 7 Router $425 shipped *PENDING TO Xerack

https://rog.asus.com/us/networking/rog-rapture-gt-be98-pro/


  • MSI Herald-BE NCM865 WI-FI 7 (Wi-Fi 7, 802.11BE, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe Card - $43 shipped *PENDING TO Xerack

New in box.

This one has AMD support!
  • Chipset: Qualcomm NCM865
  • Network Standard: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE), Bluetooth 5.4
  • Operating Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz (320Mhz Bandwidth)
  • Transmission Data Rate: 5.8 Gbps Max Speed
  • MLO (Multi-Link Operation) Technology
 

Attachments

  • 571858_77E1AFCC-4ADA-41C3-8E47-4FBA950F3103.jpeg
    571858_77E1AFCC-4ADA-41C3-8E47-4FBA950F3103.jpeg
    456.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 571859_225299AF-9D5F-465C-A594-B8D3E8BC1E41.jpeg
    571859_225299AF-9D5F-465C-A594-B8D3E8BC1E41.jpeg
    381 KB · Views: 0
  • 571862_2B16448D-F9FD-4D6A-A7F8-5AF4407CBC24.jpeg
    571862_2B16448D-F9FD-4D6A-A7F8-5AF4407CBC24.jpeg
    279.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 571863_03A6342E-5547-46C9-8658-7B6159AE84D9.jpeg
    571863_03A6342E-5547-46C9-8658-7B6159AE84D9.jpeg
    250.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 582098_index.png
    582098_index.png
    57 KB · Views: 0
  • 00Y0Y_5wWKc4fZwXr_0CI0qD_1200x900.jpg
    00Y0Y_5wWKc4fZwXr_0CI0qD_1200x900.jpg
    19.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 00F0F_5yMPgwqanZO_0CI0qD_1200x900.jpg
    00F0F_5yMPgwqanZO_0CI0qD_1200x900.jpg
    14.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0237.jpeg
    IMG_0237.jpeg
    168.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0236.jpeg
    IMG_0236.jpeg
    188.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0235.jpeg
    IMG_0235.jpeg
    309 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0234.mov
    819.4 KB
Last edited:

Added to, and edited the ad;

Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $160

Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $115

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $100

2x BRAND NEW SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) - $250 each
 
Added:

Corsair SF Series, SF750, 750 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply

 

Prices dropped, and Corsair SF Series, SF750, 750 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply (CP-9020186-NA) - $OLD TO FRITZZ

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top