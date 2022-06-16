FS/FT: Ubiquiti Amplifi Alien - Wanted Intel Skull Canyon NUC

PRICE SHIPPED CONT US: $250 $240 $230. New is $369, cheapest on ebay is $270 before shipping.



TRADES:

Intel NUC for a Garage Workshop PC like a Skull Canyon barebones is fine as I have ram and storage

I've recently moved to a full Unifi Setup because I wanted to stick to the full ecosystem, wifi, cameras, networking so I have these Amplifi Aliens that were left over from the upgrade.They are great for apartments and mid-size to smaller homes (mine is a little over 2000sq ft).They support Wifi6, support the VPN App, which is a cool feature especially if you travel, very easy to setup a VPN to home from the hotel (or anywhere with an internet connection).Simplified mgmt via the Amplifi app, easy guest networking..etc.The one remaining is the one without retail box to the right in the pic.No trades at this time please.PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot comThanks!