FS/FT U-Nas 400 Build, Lenovo Miix Tablet

Have a nas itx plex server setup that was building for a friend that is not able to complete looking to see if any interest here.
U-Nas 400 Chassis with 250w psu (4x hot swap bays) $125
Asus Z270i ITX motherboard $150
I5-6500 $65
ID-Cooling is-30 30mm $25
500gb WD Black M.2 Boot $60
3x 2tb Sata drives, 1x5tb Seagate Archive drive ($180ish)
2x8gb Crucial Ballistic 2666MHZ DDR4 $60
Currently Running and Licensed for Win10 Pro (For Plex hardware transcode)
Not looking to part yet Looking for $600 OBO
For sale or trade for GPU upgrade looking for rx 5700/ RTX2060 or maybe 1070gtx/1660super/5600xt
Also have a Lenovo MIIX 720
12" 2160x1440
Skylake M5 dualcore
8gb Ram
256Gb Samsung SSD
Amazon Link
GumDrop Case and Active Pen
$250 Shipped OBO
HEAT
Ebay
