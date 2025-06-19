FS/FT: Thinkpad T480, 10TB HDD, and more! (Haswellbeast's FS list)

I am making a new FS thread for some of my retro hardware, as I am listing it here before I take it to eBay, to give you all a chance to have them discounted, since there aren't any eBay fees.



All payments can be done either by Zelle, PayPal F&F, or G&S with you footing the extra fees (unless I otherwise state, more for valuable things)



I have a 10TB WD CMR drive that I shucked from an old external HDD. I have barely used it at all, and the drive has very low hours. If you want to see the crystal disk info, pm me! - $120 shipped obo



I'm selling my Thinkpad T480. It has an i5-8350u and 16gb ram. I am using its nvme in my desktop, so it doesn't have an nvme. Thankfully, it was only 256gb, and you can find one of those for cheap. It does not have the external battery, and the internal one works, but it is badly degraded (like 40% OG capacity).

$90 + shipping (hopefully cheap)

If you want any more details, PM me!





I would be interested in trades, my old AM4 motherboard died. I reserved an LGA 1700 motherboard at microcenter, but I still don't have ram or a CPU. I'd be definitely interested in trading the laptop for a kit of DDR5 or a CPU if you want to