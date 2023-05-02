FS/FT: Steam Deck 512GB

A

alxlwson

Aug 25, 2013
9,039
Selling my Steam Deck 512GB w/ anti reflective screen, case, and charger/bag for $525 shipped. I may still have the box as well.
Also down for store gift cards, PSN cards, Ruger LCR if you're in KY, other items of interest... let's talk.
No drops or screen scratches.
I'm original owner. It's just collecting dust.
Heatware

LMK if you want pictures.
 
Bump. Selling/trading. Found a BNIB PS5 at GameStop that I couldnt refuse for $460 simply because of a torn seal.
 
