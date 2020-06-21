FS/FT: Sapphire Pulse RX 570 ITX 4GB

Rylan

Rylan

Gawd
Joined
Jul 23, 2011
Messages
937
I am the original owner of this used, Sapphire Pulse RX 570 ITX 4GB graphics card.

Sapphire product page

$85 shipped UPS Ground, other shipping methods negotiable
payment through Zelle, Venmo, Google Pay preferred, other payment methods negotiable

I am interested in trading for the following items: 1TB 2.5" SATA SSD, examples include Crucial MX500, WD Blue 3D, Samsung 850/860 EVO and other "performance" class SSDs

heatware
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
11266-06 11266-06-20g 299-2e343-020sa gpu mini radeon rx570
Top