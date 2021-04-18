FS/FT: Ryzen 7700x. $240 shipped.

Paypal only. Let me know if you prefer to pay with buyer protection.

Items can be shipped or Local pickup for Portland Oregon

Only trades I am looking for are RTX 4070, RTX 4070 ti, or RX 7900 XT. They must be 3 slots or less in height. Cannot be more than About 135 mm wide. And cannot be more than 323mm long.

Photos attached to this post

CURRENTLY FOR SALE

Alder Lake CPU + 32GB RAM Combo options

These two CPUs can be comboed with 32 GB DDR5 5600 (Kingston Fury Beast) or 32 GB DDR4 3600 (Crucial Ballistix). Both sets have pretty low profile heatspreaders. Great for ITX or fitting with large CPU heatsinks.



i5-12600. Used. $160 shipped with RAM of your choice

this CPU has AVX-512. ( AVX512 is YMMV depending upon your motherboard and bios)

**I do have the the un-used stock cooler. If you want it, we will have to talk about shipping costs.

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/intel-core-i5-12600/



i5-12600k. Used. $210 shipped with RAM of your choice.

this CPU has AVX-512 ( AVX512 is YMMV depending upon your motherboard and bios). This CPU will not ship in a retail box.

Pulled from a working build I did for some kids. I upgraded them to a 12700k and doubled their RAM to 32



Purple iPhone 14 Pro. Unlocked/No SIM restrictions. $650 shipped. Lightly used for 3 months.

Comes with slim case, with great buttons. Will include at least 1 aftermarket lighting to USB-C charge cable. The stock cable disintegrated.



Never been dropped. No scratches or cracks.

To be clear, the 14 Pro is the physically smaller version of the 14 pro MAX. Same performance. Smaller size.

GRAPHICS CARDS

AMD Reference 6700 XT. $415 shipped.

Pics attached below.



This is a great card, which AMD doesn't make anymore. Clean and Compact. Good temps. Great noise level from the fans. The heatsink is a vapor chamber--- you can put these in a vertical case, with no temperature penalty. Most cards use heat-pipes instead of a vapor chamber. Heat-pipes are often affected by vertical mounting.



MSI 1660 Ti Gaming X Twin Frozr 7 (new/open-box) $350 shipped

SOLD LOCALLY

MOTHERBOARDS + CPU Combos

RAM

(buyer pays shipping for all RAM in this posting)

SODIMM RAM

