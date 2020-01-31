FS/FT: Ryzen 7 2700; WTT/WTB: Ryzen 9 3900X, DDR4 B-Die kit

I would like to trade my Ryzen 2700 plus ~$300 cash for the 3900x obo.
Alternatively, I would like to pay 415ish straight up for the 3900x. Cooler not needed.
I would like to sell my 2700 for 115 shipped or 130 in original box including cooler.
I would like a 2x8GB, 4x8GB, or 2x16GB kit of B Die DDR4 memory as well.
