FS/FT: Ryzen 7 2700; WTT/WTB: Ryzen 9 3900X, DDR4 B-Die kit

D

dook43

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 9, 2005
Messages
2,934
I would like to trade my Ryzen 2700 plus ~$300 cash for the 3900x obo.
Alternatively, I would like to pay 415ish straight up for the 3900x. Cooler not needed.
I would like to sell my 2700 for 115 shipped or 130 in original box including cooler.
I would like a 2x8GB, 4x8GB, or 2x16GB kit of B Die DDR4 memory as well.

Trader Reviews for dook43 | HeatWare.com

Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.
www.heatware.com www.heatware.com
 
Last edited:
X

Xerack

Gawd
Joined
Jan 24, 2006
Messages
595
Just a heads up..if you're by a Microcenter...they have them (the 3900x that is) for $450. at the moment...well 449.99 ; )
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top