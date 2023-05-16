FS/FT: Ryzen 7 1800x/Seasonic 650 PSU/E5-2698v3/Fractal Design Define C Mid ATX

I just upgraded so I'm selling the parts in this build and other parts I have lying around. That and my son has just turned a year and half and I've come to the realization that kids are expensive.

I'm located in New York zip 11357, Take Paypal F&F, will take G&S but you pay 4% fees. All OBO, worse I can say is no, you won't offend me in any way, but I'm more interested in trades than cash. Prices do not include shipping

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/63754/to (37-0-0)
Ebay: Ebay feedback (700-0)

For Sale

-Qty 2x Intel Xeon ES e5 2698 v3 CPU (16 core/32 thread) (single one worked with above X99 build) $55 each Final Price Drop $50 for both
-Seasonic Focus Gold 650 Full modular PSU, missing 1 sata cable and a pci-e cable $40
-Fractal Design Define C Mid ATX (Local to NYC area Only) $50 Price Drop $45
-Cooler Master Hyper 212 Only have mounting hardware for Socket 2011 $23 Price drop some missing hardware $18
-Ryzen 7 1800x cpu only $40

Trades - I'm more interested in trades or partial trades than cash (you must have valid heat)

Video card: 6800xt or 3070 or 4070
Memory: 32 or 16 GB DDR4 3200mhz or 3600mhz modules


Sold
j/k you won't find any here, it messes up search results otherwise, if its sold, it'll be removed from my listing


Pics will be updated as I get around to it.
 

Last edited:
Bump.

Oh if anyone has a 6800xt video card they would like to do a partial trade on, pm me.
 
