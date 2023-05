FS/FT: Ryzen 7 1800x/Seasonic 650 PSU/E5-2698v3/Fractal Design Define C Mid ATX

$55 each

$50

$23

I just upgraded so I'm selling the parts in this build and other parts I have lying around. That and my son has just turned a year and half and I've come to the realization that kids are expensive.I'm located in New York zip 11357, Take Paypal F&F, will take G&S but you pay 4% fees. All OBO, worse I can say is no, you won't offend me in any way, but I'm more interested in trades than cash. Prices do not include shippingHeatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/63754/to (37-0-0)Ebay: Ebay feedback (700-0)-Qty 2x Intel Xeon ES e5 2698 v3 CPU (16 core/32 thread) (single one worked with above X99 build)-Seasonic Focus Gold 650 Full modular PSU, missing 1 sata cable and a pci-e cable-Fractal Design Define C Mid ATX (Local to NYC area Only)-Cooler Master Hyper 212 Only have mounting hardware for Socket 2011-Ryzen 7 1800x cpu onlyVideo card: 6800xt or 3070 or 4070Memory: 32 or 16 GB DDR4 3200mhz or 3600mhz modulesj/k you won't find any here, it messes up search results otherwise, if its sold, it'll be removed from my listingPics will be updated as I get around to it.