FS/FT: Ryzen 5 3600

I have a very lightly used Ryzen 5 3600. Never OC'ed - came in a pre-built system and was replaced with a 5600G within 2 months.

$50 shipped, OBO (for info, FedEx shipping is $14-17 in lower 48).

Looking for 2x16GB DDR4-3600 to go with the 5600G; willing to consider 2x8GB as partial. Also looking for a PCIe SATA card that works in Win11, with 4+ connections.

HeatWare (29-0-0, but it has been a while). I'll accept Zelle, or an envelope full of cash! (I'll send my phone number when a deal is made.)

Thanks,
-bZj
 
