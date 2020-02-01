FS/FT Ryzen 5 2400g CPU $85| LGA 1150 Asrock H81 itx mobo, cpu, ram combo $85

I have a couple of items ready for a new home. Accepting Paypal and pricing is shipped CONUS.

Ryzen 5 2400g CPU only in blister pack $85 shipped.

This was the heart of my TV PC and was terrific for streaming, general use and light gaming but it turns out I actually like couch gaming sometimes and upgraded the HTCP to a Ryzen 3600 + DGPU.

Asrock H81 itx mobo, i3 4160 cpu, 2x4Gb Adata xpg 1600 ddr3 ram $85 shipped.

I just upgraded my Daughters PC and this was her Minecraft, Roblox, YouTube etc pc for a few years now. She ran this with a gtx 1050ti with no issues. I can't for the life of me find the box or IO shield but will toss in a sata cable.

