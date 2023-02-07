FS/FT: RTX 4090, WiFi, NVMe, PoE, desk

Thug Esquire
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 4, 2005
- Messages
- 1,499
WTT: my PNY 4090 OC for your FE 4090
$18 - Gigabyte AORUS RGB Fan Commander
Never used. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$129 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch
With its rackmount design, the XT-5048 will fit seamlessly into full-size racks. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$79 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)
Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$79 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)
Note condition of corners in pictures; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$64 - ICY BOX NVMe offline cloner / USB-C enclosure
Model IB-2912MCL-C31. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$17 - NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX6120-100NAS)
Your internet experience will thank you. Price is shipped.
Photos
$41 - LINKUP PCIe 4.0 X16 riser cable 30cm 90 degree (right angle)
Ships in original packaging. Price is shipped.
Photos
SOLD
Nvidia RTX 3090 Founders Edition
S22 Ultra
Samsung S23 Ultra Grip Case
Samsung SmartThings Station
