FS/FT: RTX 4090, RTX 3090 FE, offline NVMe cloner, enterprise networking equipment, and Uplift Desk accessories

$25 - Gigabyte AORUS RGB Fan Commander

$139 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch

$129 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)

$89 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)

$79 - ICY BOX NVMe offline cloner / USB-C enclosure

$775 - Nvidia RTX 3090 Founders Edition

$25 - NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX6120-100NAS)

Attention all PC enthusiasts and RGB fanatics! Say goodbye to boring, bland builds and hello to the Gigabyte branded AORUS RGB Fan Commander. With its sleek design and AORUS signature RGB lighting, this fan commander will elevate your setup to new heights. No more fiddling with multiple fan controllers, the AORUS RGB Fan Commander can control several RGB fans with just one simple device. And let's not forget the added bonus of fully customizable RGB lighting to match your build's aesthetic. So why settle for just any old fan controller when you can have the AORUS RGB Fan Commander? Upgrade your setup today and bask in the glory of RGB illumination. Never used. Price shipped lower 48.Attention all network administrators and IT professionals! Are you tired of using consumer-grade workgroup switches that just can't keep up with the growing demands of your network? The Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ switch is the solution you've been searching for. As an enterprise-grade switch, the XT-5048 offers advanced features and reliability that simply can't be found in consumer-grade switches. With its 48 high-speed PoE+ ports, your network will be able to handle even the most demanding applications and devices.And with its rackmount design, the XT-5048 will fit seamlessly into full-size racks.Don't settle for subpar performance and limited functionality. Upgrade to the Xirrus XT-5048 enterprise-grade switch and experience the difference that comes with using a professional-level network solution. The benefits speak for themselves, so act now before it's too late. No license needed to use this! 12x 38W ports & 36x 30W ports. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.Are you tired of dealing with sluggish, unreliable Wi-Fi? Say hello to the Meraki MR42 access point. This sleek, stylish device packs a punch with its powerful hardware and cloud management capabilities. With its dual-band, MU-MIMO technology, the MR42 provides fast and reliable Wi-Fi coverage for all your devices. And with the ability to manage your network from anywhere with the Meraki cloud dashboard, you'll never have to worry about on-site troubleshooting again. So why settle for a subpar Wi-Fi setup when you can have the Meraki MR42 access point? Upgrade your network and enjoy lightning-fast, reliable Wi-Fi today. Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.Minor cosmetic damage to one corner; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.Ladies and gentlemen, gather round, for the solution to all your NVMe cloning woes has arrived. The ICY BOX branded NVMe offline cloner with USB-C is here, and it's ready to change the game. No longer will you be held captive by clunky, outdated cloning devices. This beauty, with its sleek design and USB-C compatibility, will have you feeling like a tech wizard in no time. Simply plug in your old NVMe and your new one, press a button, and let the ICY BOX work its magic. And the best part? No need to be attached to a computer like a puppet on a string. This cloner is a one-man-show, capable of cloning all on its own. So, go ahead, clone your heart out...or until your data runs out, whichever comes first. The choice is yours. I think I even have the original box for this. Price shipped lower 48.Model IB-2912MCL-C31Hey, what's up? You know what's not up? Your gaming experience with that outdated graphics card. But guess what, I got you covered. I'm selling my gently pre-owned RTX 3090 Founders Edition, and let me tell you, this thing is a game-changer. Literally. You'll be slaying dragons and aliens with such ease, you'll wonder how you ever managed to game without it.And listen, I know what you're thinking - "pre-owned? Is this guy trying to scam me?" But relax, it's been well taken care of. No overheating, no funky smells, and definitely no glitches. It's like new, except you get to skip the part where you gotta shell out a bunch of cash for it.So if you're looking for a killer graphics card that won't break the bank, hit me up. Don't miss out on this chance to step up your gaming game with the RTX 3090 Founders Edition. Price is shipped.Are you tired of dealing with crappy Wi-Fi signals in your house? Is your internet so slow that it feels like you're back in the 90s? Well, have no fear, because I've got just the thing for you.I'm talking about the NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender, baby! This bad boy will boost your Wi-Fi signal and bring internet speeds back to the future.It's super easy to set up - you don't need to be a tech genius to get it going. Just plug it in, connect it to your Wi-Fi network, and you're good to go. No more buffering, no more dead zones, just fast and reliable internet throughout your home.And listen, I know what you're thinking - "range extender? That sounds boring." But let me tell you, once you have a strong and steady Wi-Fi signal everywhere in your house, you'll wonder how you ever survived without it.So, if you're ready to say goodbye to sluggish Wi-Fi, hit me up for the NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender. Your internet experience will thank you. Price is shipped.