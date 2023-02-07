FS/FT: RTX 4090, offline NVMe cloner, enterprise networking equipment, and Uplift Desk accessories

💡 Toggle Adblock if you can't see the photos on Heatware. Click to expand...

$25 - Gigabyte AORUS RGB Fan Commander

$139 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch

$129 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)

$89 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)

$79 - ICY BOX NVMe offline cloner / USB-C enclosure

Attention all PC enthusiasts and RGB fanatics! Say goodbye to boring, bland builds and hello to the Gigabyte branded AORUS RGB Fan Commander. With its sleek design and AORUS signature RGB lighting, this fan commander will elevate your setup to new heights. No more fiddling with multiple fan controllers, the AORUS RGB Fan Commander can control several RGB fans with just one simple device. And let's not forget the added bonus of fully customizable RGB lighting to match your build's aesthetic. So why settle for just any old fan controller when you can have the AORUS RGB Fan Commander? Upgrade your setup today and bask in the glory of RGB illumination. Never used. Price shipped lower 48.Attention all network administrators and IT professionals! Are you tired of using consumer-grade workgroup switches that just can't keep up with the growing demands of your network? The Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ switch is the solution you've been searching for. As an enterprise-grade switch, the XT-5048 offers advanced features and reliability that simply can't be found in consumer-grade switches. With its 48 high-speed PoE+ ports, your network will be able to handle even the most demanding applications and devices.And with its rackmount design, the XT-5048 will fit seamlessly into full-size racks.Don't settle for subpar performance and limited functionality. Upgrade to the Xirrus XT-5048 enterprise-grade switch and experience the difference that comes with using a professional-level network solution. The benefits speak for themselves, so act now before it's too late. No license needed to use this! 12x 38W ports & 36x 30W ports. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.Are you tired of dealing with sluggish, unreliable Wi-Fi? Say hello to the Meraki MR42 access point. This sleek, stylish device packs a punch with its powerful hardware and cloud management capabilities. With its dual-band, MU-MIMO technology, the MR42 provides fast and reliable Wi-Fi coverage for all your devices. And with the ability to manage your network from anywhere with the Meraki cloud dashboard, you'll never have to worry about on-site troubleshooting again. So why settle for a subpar Wi-Fi setup when you can have the Meraki MR42 access point? Upgrade your network and enjoy lightning-fast, reliable Wi-Fi today. Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.Minor cosmetic damage to one corner; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.Ladies and gentlemen, gather round, for the solution to all your NVMe cloning woes has arrived. The ICY BOX branded NVMe offline cloner with USB-C is here, and it's ready to change the game. No longer will you be held captive by clunky, outdated cloning devices. This beauty, with its sleek design and USB-C compatibility, will have you feeling like a tech wizard in no time. Simply plug in your old NVMe and your new one, press a button, and let the ICY BOX work its magic. And the best part? No need to be attached to a computer like a puppet on a string. This cloner is a one-man-show, capable of cloning all on its own. So, go ahead, clone your heart out...or until your data runs out, whichever comes first. The choice is yours. I think I even have the original box for this. Price shipped lower 48.Model IB-2912MCL-C31