FS/FT: RTX 3080 16gb XG Mobile

Jackmelots
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2006
- Messages
- 323
RTX 3080 16gb XG - $900 Shipped to Cont. US
Looking to sell or trade my XG mobile RTX 3080 16gb. Works great, had it paired with my Z13 until I sold it.
Havent sold or traded here in a long time, will ship first no problem to reputable people.
Heatware here if its still a thing
https://www.heatware.com/u/52176
Trades intrested in
7900xtx/4080/Rog Ally X (when it releases)/Gamery Laptops/Anything else cool?
Lesser GPUs/items plus cash works too, anything better than my 2070sup right now
Looking to sell or trade my XG mobile RTX 3080 16gb. Works great, had it paired with my Z13 until I sold it.
Havent sold or traded here in a long time, will ship first no problem to reputable people.
Heatware here if its still a thing
https://www.heatware.com/u/52176
Trades intrested in
7900xtx/4080/Rog Ally X (when it releases)/Gamery Laptops/Anything else cool?
Lesser GPUs/items plus cash works too, anything better than my 2070sup right now