FS/FT: RTX 3080 16gb XG Mobile

J

Jackmelots

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 24, 2006
Messages
323
RTX 3080 16gb XG - $900 Shipped to Cont. US

Looking to sell or trade my XG mobile RTX 3080 16gb. Works great, had it paired with my Z13 until I sold it.

Havent sold or traded here in a long time, will ship first no problem to reputable people.

Heatware here if its still a thing
https://www.heatware.com/u/52176

Trades intrested in
7900xtx/4080/Rog Ally X (when it releases)/Gamery Laptops/Anything else cool?

Lesser GPUs/items plus cash works too, anything better than my 2070sup right now
 

Attachments

  • 20240508_222445.jpg
    20240508_222445.jpg
    416.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20240508_222413.jpg
    20240508_222413.jpg
    271.2 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top