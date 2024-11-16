FS/FT RTX 3070

Grimham
Jul 20, 2004
1,621
I have an Asus Turbo RTX 3070 that I'll either sell or trade. Full disclosure - I bought this used and it was listed as being used for at least some mining.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with the card, the only reason I am getting rid of it is because the fan is louder than I would like.
I prefer a silent card and this (being a barrel fan) is louder than I am used to. There's nothing wrong with the fan or cooling mind you,
it's the way it came from the factory, it's just the normal "whoosh" of air - just more than I'd like.
I may put up a couple pics later, but it's exactly like what's in the link provided.
I'll sell it for $185 shipped PP F&F
Or even trade for something slightly less, like a 3060 or 3060TI (but must be quiet cards).
Heat = Grimham
