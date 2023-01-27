  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS/FT: ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro, Custom MisterFPGA-Iroclad, MLO WI-FI 7 Card, NETGEAR EAX80 EXTENDER

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!

Pricing is OBO. Willing to trade, and am looking for an RTX graphics card


For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:

USED ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Wifi 7 Router $480 shipped

https://rog.asus.com/us/networking/rog-rapture-gt-be98-pro/

MisterFPGA Custom ITX built with an D3fmod Ironclad Plus (With lots of extras) $480 shipped

Includes the DE-10 NANO, 5 SNAC adapters, MT32 Pi (no Pi included), plus a lot of extras!

MSI Herald-BE NCM865 WI-FI 7 (Wi-Fi 7, 802.11BE, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe Card - $45 shipped

New in box.

This one has AMD support!
  • Chipset: Qualcomm NCM865
  • Network Standard: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE), Bluetooth 5.4
  • Operating Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz (320Mhz Bandwidth)
  • Transmission Data Rate: 5.8 Gbps Max Speed
  • MLO (Multi-Link Operation) Technology

Everything was bought by me brand new, meaning never used, but inspected, and complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories.

I was going to set up a home network, but I moved, and these are not necessary.

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $65

https://www.netgear.com/support/product/eax80.aspx


Prices include shipping!

Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 07083), and pickups are welcome.

I am in the process of moving to a new place, so I am offloading some of my equipment.

Everything is in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. Rack ears were never used.

I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.

I am a US Marine, and I have sold many high priced 4-5 digit items here, and on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, Craigslist, and various other forums. I can provide more pics, references upon request, and to weed out scammers, and tire kickers.

Thank you for your consideration.
 

Last edited:

Added to, and edited the ad;

Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $160

Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $115

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $100

2x BRAND NEW SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) - $250 each
 

Added:

Corsair SF Series, SF750, 750 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply

 

Prices dropped, and Corsair SF Series, SF750, 750 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply (CP-9020186-NA) - $OLD TO FRITZZ

 
