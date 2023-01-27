FS/FT: ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro, Custom MisterFPGA-Iroclad, HYPEX NILAI 500W MONO Amps, MLO WI-FI 7 Card, UNIFI, UBIQUITI, NETGEAR EAX80 EXTENDER

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!



Pricing is OBO. Willing to trade, and am looking for an RTX graphics card





For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:



ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro

$499 shipped

MisterFPGA Custom ITX built with an D3fmod Ironclad Plus

$499 shipped

3X Hypex Nilai 500W Mono Block AUDIOPHILE Amplifiers (Perfect for L-C-R)

$2399 shipped

MSI Herald-BE NCM865 WI-FI 7 (Wi-Fi 7, 802.11BE, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe Card

$45 shipped

Chipset: Qualcomm NCM865

Network Standard: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE), Bluetooth 5.4

Operating Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz (320Mhz Bandwidth)

Transmission Data Rate: 5.8 Gbps Max Speed

MLO (Multi-Link Operation) Technology

UNIFI:

Ubiquiti UniFi U6 Enterprise Access Point

$250

WiFi 4/WiFi 5/WiFi 6/WiFi 6E (2.4/5/6 GHz bands)

10.2 Gbps aggregate throughput rate

(1) 2.5GbE RJ45 port (PoE In)

Powered with PoE+ (PoE adapter optional)

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $70 ​

Prices include shippin

g !

Wifi 7 Router
Includes the DE-10 NANO, 5 SNAC adapters, MT32 Pi (no Pi included), plus a lot of extras!
Practically new, with extremely low usage, and complete with all boxes, packaging, and accessories.
Excellent audiophile amps with such clean output, and up to 500W of power with the best of them.
The only reason I'm selling is to fund a move to experiment with McIntosh gear.
Here is a review:
New in box.
This one has AMD support!
Everything was bought by me brand new, meaning never used, but inspected, and complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories.
I was going to set up a home network, but I moved, and these are not necessary.