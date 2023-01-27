FS/FT: ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro, Custom MisterFPGA-Iroclad, HYPEX NILAI 500W MONO Amps, MLO WI-FI 7 Card, UNIFI, UBIQUITI, NETGEAR EAX80 EXTENDER

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!USED ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Wifi 7 Router $499 shipped
Pricing is OBO. Willing to trade, and am looking for an RTX graphics card
For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:
For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:
https://rog.asus.com/us/networking/rog-rapture-gt-be98-pro/
MisterFPGA Custom ITX built with an D3fmod Ironclad Plus (With lots of extras) $499 shipped
Includes the DE-10 NANO, 5 SNAC adapters, MT32 Pi (no Pi included), plus a lot of extras!
3X Hypex Nilai 500W Mono Block AUDIOPHILE Amplifiers (Perfect for L-C-R) $2399 shipped
Practically new, with extremely low usage, and complete with all boxes, packaging, and accessories.
Excellent audiophile amps with such clean output, and up to 500W of power with the best of them.
The only reason I'm selling is to fund a move to experiment with McIntosh gear.
Here is a review:
https://www.audiosciencereview.com/forum/index.php?threads/hypex-nilai500diy-amplifier-review.41669/
MSI Herald-BE NCM865 WI-FI 7 (Wi-Fi 7, 802.11BE, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe Card - $45 shipped
New in box.
This one has AMD support!
- Chipset: Qualcomm NCM865
- Network Standard: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE), Bluetooth 5.4
- Operating Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz (320Mhz Bandwidth)
- Transmission Data Rate: 5.8 Gbps Max Speed
- MLO (Multi-Link Operation) Technology
UNIFI:
Ubiquiti UniFi U6 Enterprise Access Point $250
- WiFi 4/WiFi 5/WiFi 6/WiFi 6E (2.4/5/6 GHz bands)
- 10.2 Gbps aggregate throughput rate
- (1) 2.5GbE RJ45 port (PoE In)
- Powered with PoE+ (PoE adapter optional)
I was going to set up a home network, but I moved, and these are not necessary.
EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $70https://www.netgear.com/support/product/eax80.aspx
Prices include shipping!
Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 07083), and pickups are welcome.
I am in the process of moving to a new place, so I am offloading some of my equipment.
Everything is in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. Rack ears were never used.
I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.
I am a US Marine, and I have sold many high priced 4-5 digit items here, and on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, Craigslist, and various other forums. I can provide more pics, references upon request, and to weed out scammers, and tire kickers.
Thank you for your consideration.
