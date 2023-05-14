FS/FT ROAL RCB600 Power Supplies

I have 4 ROAL RCB600 power supply's pulled from a working environment. Have no way of testing currently but will be sold as is. I'm open to trades so send me a message and what you think. I don't know what these go for used but new I'm seeing $400 and above. I'll start at $250 a piece and I am open to offers.Heatware: Pantherboyebay: pantherboyemail: bradsuthATgmailDOTcom