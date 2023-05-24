FS/FT: RM1000X, 7800X3D+board

Downsizing my gaming rig, I barely play anything at this point and the 7600/7800XT works fine.
1) SOLD - RTX 4090 FE - bought straight from Nvidia a few months ago. NO COIL WHINE. Only gamed on occasionally. Will ship in the original Nvidia box.
2) $100 shipped - Corsair RM1000X PSU, 2021 model. All cables, original box, also includes the Corsair 2x8 to 12vhpr cable which I have been using on the 4090.
3) $450 shipped OR trade for 14700K(KF) - Asus B650-A Strix w/ Ryzen 7800X3D. Latest BIOS. Has a Windows 10/11 Pro key attached to it so it will auto activate. Original boxes and accessories.
4) SOLD - Teamgroup 64GB DDR5 6000 XMP kit, Hynix A-dies. Do not suggest this kit for AMD unless you're a masochist. Was able to get it to 7200 @ 1.45V when I had my 13900K.
Prefer paypal. Heat here.
