FS/FT : Raspberry Pi 3's, SurfaceBook 2 + Accessories & More!

HOT NEW ITEMS & DEALS!:COMPUTING (More pix coming)
Updated: 05/29/2024
I've had a few of these Raspberry Pis sitting around that have been replaced. Most were just used as media players with limited use times.
(3) Raspberry Pi 3b - $30 ea
Clear Case and Black case with Raspberry Pi Logo left.
- All have power adapters
- Extra case(s) should anyone want to change it out
- 8gb MicroSD included with PiOS (other sizes available for additional cashola)
(1) Raspberry Pi Zero (Non-W) - $15
- CASE INCLUDED
- NO MICRO SD CARD INCLUDED
(1) BananaPi - $30
- 3D Printed case included
- NO MICRO SD CARD INCLUDED
- NO POWER ADAPTER INCLUDED (STANDARD MICRO USB)
(1) PineA64 - $40
- Shitty plexi-case included if you want (obviously broken)
- NO MICRO SD CARD INCLUDED
- NO POWER ADAPTER INCLUDED (STANDARD MICRO USB)
OTHER SCHTUFF:
Microsoft 4k Display Adapter - $175
Microsoft Surface Dock 2 - $175 (Testing)
Laptops:
|Microsoft Surfacebook 2 - $600 Shipped (with all accessories)
8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8650U quad-core processor, 4.2GHz Max Turbo
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 discrete GPU w/6GB GDDR5 graphics memory
15" Pixelsense Display 3240 x 2160 (260 PPI)
16GB RAM 1866Mhz LPDDR3
512GB SSD
Backlit Keyboard
Windows 11 Pro
Starting at 4.20 lbs (1,905 g) including keyboard
Accessories:
Surface Dock
SDXC to MicroSD adapter + 128GB MicroSD card
Surface Arc Mouse (Platinum)
Surface Dial (Platinum)
Surface Pen (Platinum)
2x 102w OEM Chargers
Neoprene Sleeve (Black)
I really hate to sell the SurfaceBook 2 as I love the build quality, the feel of it and everything, however I rarely use it as I favor my gaming laptop more regularly. My loss is your gain with this. Everything is in great condition. I believe I still even have the box for the laptop as well (finding out in the next day or so.)
(1) Dell Inspiron 13 7353 (2 in 1) - $150 Shipped
I7-6500U
8GB
256GB
Windows 11 home
Backlit Keyboard
Charger Included
(2) Dell Inspiron 13 7348 (2 in 1) - $100 Shipped
I7-5500U
8GB
256GB
Stylus Included
Backlit Keyboard
Charger Included
CAMERAS: (All 3 cameras for $200 Shipped)
(2) Annke 4k IP Camera - $80 Shipped
(I'm pretty sure both of these got the hikvision flash.)
- High quality 4k Resolution
- Human & Vehicle Detection
- Color and IR Night Vision
- Built in Microphone & SD Card Slot
- RTSP Supported
Hikvision Link DS-2DE3304W-DE - $150 Shipped (Just what you see in the picture)
- High quality imaging with 3 MP resolution
- Clear imaging against strong back lighting due to DWDR technology
- Pan and tilt ability enables camera to monitor zones of interest
- 4x optical zoom allows for closer viewing of subjects in expansive areas
- Water and dust resistant (IP66) and vandal resistant (IK10).
Non-IT:
(17) Thomas & the Jet Engine - (Fisher Price 2015 Collectible) - $40 Shipped
(1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Machines ' Splinter in Rat Attack (New in packaging) - $35
(1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Machines Shredder in Shreddermobile Vehicle TMNT (New in packaging) (Bonus)
