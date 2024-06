FS/FT : Raspberry Pi 3's, SurfaceBook 2 + Accessories & More!

HOT NEW ITEMS & DEALS!:

Updated: 05/29/2024

COMPUTING (More pix coming)

I've had a few of these Raspberry Pis sitting around that have been replaced. Most were just used as media players with limited use times.

OTHER SCHTUFF:

Laptops:

Microsoft Surfacebook 2 - $600 Shipped (with all accessories)

8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8650U quad-core processor, 4.2GHz Max Turbo

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 discrete GPU w/6GB GDDR5 graphics memory

15" Pixelsense Display 3240 x 2160 (260 PPI)

16GB RAM 1866Mhz LPDDR3

512GB SSD

Backlit Keyboard

Windows 11 Pro

Starting at 4.20 lbs (1,905 g) including keyboard



Accessories:

Surface Dock

SDXC to MicroSD adapter + 128GB MicroSD card

Surface Arc Mouse (Platinum)

Surface Dial (Platinum)

Surface Pen (Platinum)

2x 102w OEM Chargers

Neoprene Sleeve (Black)





I really hate to sell the SurfaceBook 2 as I love the build quality, the feel of it and everything, however I rarely use it as I favor my gaming laptop more regularly. My loss is your gain with this. Everything is in great condition. I believe I still even have the box for the laptop as well (finding out in the next day or so.)



Spoiler: PICS











(1) Dell Inspiron 13 7353 (2 in 1) - $150 Shipped

(2) Dell Inspiron 13 7348 (2 in 1) - $100 Shipped

High quality 4k Resolution

Human & Vehicle Detection

Color and IR Night Vision

Built in Microphone & SD Card Slot

RTSP Supported

High quality imaging with 3 MP resolution

Clear imaging against strong back lighting due to DWDR technology

Pan and tilt ability enables camera to monitor zones of interest

4x optical zoom allows for closer viewing of subjects in expansive areas

Water and dust resistant (IP66) and vandal resistant (IK10).

Non-IT:

Clear Case and Black case with Raspberry Pi Logo left.- All have power adapters- Extra case(s) should anyone want to change it out- 8gb MicroSD included with PiOS (other sizes available for additional cashola)- CASE INCLUDED- NO MICRO SD CARD INCLUDED- 3D Printed case included- NO MICRO SD CARD INCLUDED- NO POWER ADAPTER INCLUDED (STANDARD MICRO USB)- Shitty plexi-case included if you want (obviously broken)- NO MICRO SD CARD INCLUDED- NO POWER ADAPTER INCLUDED (STANDARD MICRO USB)I7-6500U8GB256GBWindows 11 homeBacklit KeyboardCharger IncludedI7-5500U8GB256GBStylus IncludedBacklit KeyboardCharger IncludedCAMERAS: (All 3 cameras for $200 Shipped)(2) Annke 4k IP Camera - $80 Shipped(I'm pretty sure both of these got the hikvision flash.)Hikvision Link DS-2DE3304W-DE - $150 Shipped (Just what you see in the picture)(17) Thomas & the Jet Engine - (Fisher Price 2015 Collectible) - $40 Shipped(1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Machines ' Splinter in Rat Attack (New in packaging) - $35(1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Machines Shredder in Shreddermobile Vehicle TMNT (New in packaging) (Bonus)