FS/FT: Radeon Pro W5500 for RTX 2060/3050

Hey, maybe a stretch but I have a Radeon Pro W5500 I would like to trade for a low-end RTX-capable GeForce. This is a single slot card with 8GB RAM and four DisplayPorts and is in excellent condition. It has never been used for mining and was in my Linux workstation with an IBM Power9 CPU for the last half a year. I have since upgraded to a Radeon RX 6600. It will come in its original box with accessories. Driver support in Windows for the Radeon appears to be excellent - this is a nice piece of hardware and sips power while delivering north of what an RX 580 can do.



Please let me know what you have. If you’re eager to purchase this card outright, let me know and we can work something out instead. Heat is under FreonTrip. Thanks for looking!