FS/FT: QNAP TS-453D NAS, 27" Razer Raptor 165Hz 1440p Monitor, Unifi NanoHD, Ryzen 3 3100 w/HSF, 2x Corsair XD5 RGB Pump/Res - Looking for 12TB drives

Looking to trade any of this equipment for 12TB drives to fill my current NAS. Need 5 more!

Dual-band, 802.11ac Wave 2 access point that can support over 200 clients with its 2+ Gbps aggregate throughput rate. Click to expand... The Access Point nanoHD (UAP nanoHD) is a compact, dual-band access point that can reach a 2+ Gbps aggregate throughput rate with its 5 GHz (4x4 MU-MIMO) and 2.4 GHz (2x2 MIMO) bands. The UAP nanoHD can also support over 200 concurrently connected clients while maintaining an even, reliable wireless experience across your entire network. With its elegant, nano-sized design, this access point can be staged virtually anywhere indoors where you'd like to enhance your wireless speed and performance. Built for plug-and-play simplicity, the UAP nanoHD can be set up in minutes and fully managed with the UniFi Network web application or mobile app.

Up for sale is a QNAP TS-453D NAS. Quad core Intel Celeron with integrated graphics, great for Plex transcoding. This 4-bay NAS originally came with 4GB of RAM, but I’ve upgraded it to 16GB. The additional memory is great if you want to run virtual machines or docker containers. It has dual 2.5gb Ethernet, a PCIe slot for network or SSD (or both) upgrade cards and a 2x USB2 and 2x USB3 ports.I’ve used it with 8TB WD RED drives with no issues and I’ve also used the QNAP expansion DAS, also with no issues. Purchased in November of last year, it comes with a 3 year warranty. It comes with the original box that it’ll be shipped in and I’ll also include the original 4GB DDR4 SO-DIMM that was originally installed.QNAP TS-453D NAS - $400 shipped PP F&F only.Just upgraded my monitor and I no longer need my Razor Raptor 27" monitor. This the 2nd version of the Razor Raptor and offers 165Hz refresh rate, HDR 400, tons of inputs including HDMI 2.0b, Display Port 1.4,USB-C with support for alt mode DP 1.4 and a few USB 3.2 Gen 1 inputs. This was an Amazon return monitor that had damage to the Razer Chroma USB connector. The connector for the lights on the base got mangled, so this monitor will never light the base up again. I use a monitor arm anyways, so it wasn't a problem for me. The display itself has no issues and I'll toss in the optional $100 Razer VESA mounting adapter (yes, they charged extra for it) along with this monitor. No dead pixels, all the green cables are included and I do have the original box.RTINGS review found here:See lessRazer Raptor IPS 1440p monitor - $350 PayPal F&F shipped, lower 48 only.Used Unifi nanoHD access point.Finally got around to replacing some of my APs, and this one is now available. No issues with this AP, just too much for what I need as it supports 200 concurrent clients. Includes plastic mounting bracket, metal plate and new screws with anchors. From Unifi:nanoHD access point - $65 shipped, PayPal F&F.Used AMD Ryzen 3 3100, comes with HSF and box. Box is from a Ryzen 5, but CPU and HSF fit right in.AMD Ryzen 3 3100 - $45 shipped, PayPal F&F only.I have two Corsair XD5 RGB D5 PWM Pump/Res units from my old tower 900 build. They are excellent and quiet pumps and you don't have to use Corsair's iCUE software for ARGB control. It has an additional cable that can connect to your ARGB connector on your motherboard/controller. One was purchased new earlier this year (and was used to cool a 11900k and a 12900k) and the other (used to cool a Zotac 3090 and an Asus 3090) was bought here on the forums used 2 years ago. Both come with original boxes and accessories. They've been sitting around for months collecting literal dust since I switched to my desk pc build.Newer XD5 pump - $120 shippedOlder XD5 pump - $90 shippedBuy both for $200 shipped, PP F&F OnlyPurchased for a project that fell through, I have one new YubiKey 5 NFC left.$30 shipped, PP F&F Only