FS/FT: PowerColor 9070 XT

A

Aztlan

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 3, 2002
Messages
3,054
Selling or trading the following Item

PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon 9070 XT
Is in original packaging, New condition.
Price: $830.29 + Shipping (Paypal F&F)
or add 3.5% fee for G&S

Based on Dreamerbydesign RMA Feedback
I'm the original buyer, I can support on RMA if is needed.

Trades: PS5 Pro, Gaming Laptop with above 1080P resolution, plus Cash depending of condition/specs

Heatware: Aztlan
 

Attachments

  • 1744570532283.png
    1744570532283.png
    63.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Crappy thing is PowerColor requires a receipt for proof of purchase showing shipping address in order to rma. I just got done rma’ing a hellhound 7900xt. It wasn’t based on serial number. Idk if there’s an easy way around that unfortunately besides hoping the OP would participate in a RMA. Otherwise I’d be very interested in this.

Free bump good seller here.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Crappy thing is PowerColor requires a receipt for proof of purchase showing shipping address in order to rma. I just got done rma’ing a hellhound 7900xt. It wasn’t based on serial number. Idk if there’s an easy way around that unfortunately besides hoping the OP would participate in a RMA. Otherwise I’d be very interested in this.

Free bump good seller here.
Click to expand...
This sux, wish I had known before I bought one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top