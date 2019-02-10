FS/FT P90X, Monster Hunter World, RE3

martinmsj
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2005
- Messages
- 1,553
Heat under MartinMsj.
I'm serious about getting rid of stuff.
PowerColor Radeon RX Vega 56
+ Resident Evil 3 or Monster Hunter World 3
230 USD SHIPPED LINK
Purchased 2/9/2019
Used in a Razer Core X for development and debugging. Think instruction level debugging. Practically brand new.
P90X 90 USD SHIPPED
Great condition, virtually no scratches (I have my fat weight to attest to its usage) and complete.
Titan X Maxwell SOLD
Works great, never used for mining. Use for CUDA development and debugging. I primarily work with AMD hardware right now.
If you're in or near the San Jose area, I have parts of the workstation I'm willing to include with the titan for SOLD.
Titan X (Maxwell) 12 GB
+ Intel 4770K (Never overclocked.)
+ Corsair Hydro Series Extreme Performance Liquid CPU Cooler H80i
+ CORSAIR Vengeance Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3 1866
+ Asus Gryphon Z87 mATX Motherboard
StarTech Thunderbolt 3 4K Dock SOLD
I'm serious about getting rid of stuff.
PowerColor Radeon RX Vega 56
+ Resident Evil 3 or Monster Hunter World 3
230 USD SHIPPED LINK
Purchased 2/9/2019
Used in a Razer Core X for development and debugging. Think instruction level debugging. Practically brand new.
P90X 90 USD SHIPPED
Great condition, virtually no scratches (I have my fat weight to attest to its usage) and complete.
Titan X Maxwell SOLD
Works great, never used for mining. Use for CUDA development and debugging. I primarily work with AMD hardware right now.
If you're in or near the San Jose area, I have parts of the workstation I'm willing to include with the titan for SOLD.
Titan X (Maxwell) 12 GB
+ Intel 4770K (Never overclocked.)
+ Corsair Hydro Series Extreme Performance Liquid CPU Cooler H80i
+ CORSAIR Vengeance Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3 1866
+ Asus Gryphon Z87 mATX Motherboard
StarTech Thunderbolt 3 4K Dock SOLD
Last edited: