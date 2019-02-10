FS/FT P90X, Monster Hunter World, RE3

Heat under MartinMsj.


I'm serious about getting rid of stuff.

PowerColor Radeon RX Vega 56
+ Resident Evil 3 or Monster Hunter World 3
230 USD SHIPPED LINK
Purchased 2/9/2019
Used in a Razer Core X for development and debugging. Think instruction level debugging. Practically brand new.


P90X 90 USD SHIPPED
Great condition, virtually no scratches (I have my fat weight to attest to its usage) and complete.

Titan X Maxwell SOLD

Works great, never used for mining. Use for CUDA development and debugging. I primarily work with AMD hardware right now.

If you're in or near the San Jose area, I have parts of the workstation I'm willing to include with the titan for SOLD.

Titan X (Maxwell) 12 GB
+ Intel 4770K (Never overclocked.)
+ Corsair Hydro Series Extreme Performance Liquid CPU Cooler H80i
+ CORSAIR Vengeance Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3 1866
+ Asus Gryphon Z87 mATX Motherboard


StarTech Thunderbolt 3 4K Dock SOLD
 
Bump and sweetened the deal. Just bought at 5700 and I don’t want plan on playing Resident Evil 3 or Monster Hunter World
 
Interested in the Vega - you firm on price? I see these go for $180-$200 on reddit HWS.
 
mrpawick said:
Interested in the Vega - you firm on price? I see these go for $180-$200 on reddit HWS.
Thanks for visiting. I looked at hardware swap and saw them go for 200 - 240. I think considering the game deal and it’s a Vega56 Nano, I think I'm asking for a fair price for the moment. I am definitely keeping an eye on Reddit HWS and update things as needed.
 
Bump a great GPU and for P90x comment. Even though I'm old I looked like this after 1 month of P90x!:LOL:

325800_RippedGeezer.jpg
Honestly, it is a great total body workout routine. Added 15 yards to my driver.⛳ The GPU will add 20.
 
