FS/FT OLDER TABLETS $25.00 ea RCA,IPAD

RCA Viking Pro 10.1" 32 gig excellent and fully working w/keyboard & charger.Has screen protector still attached.I have 7 $25.eaPENDING Samsung Galaxy SM T530NU 16 gig Shows minor wear mostly on screen protector.Fully functional. $35.00 w/cover.Apple iPad Air1 A1474 16gig $45.00PENDING Sandisk M400 M2 SSD 128gig pulled from working Dell I have no way to test it. $6.00Ship cost is additional.I need a laptop hard drive prefer SSD size not to fussy just bigger than 128gig