  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS/FT: Old/vintage CPUs, motherboards, GPUs, RAM, etc.

Mr. Bluntman

Mr. Bluntman

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
7,217
Hey there all. I have an axial fan based XFX made Radeon HD 4890 1GB that looks damn near brand new and works perfectly. The box less so, but all the contents seem to be there, including the do-not-disturb-gaming thing to hang on your bedroom doorknob. I'll do $50 shipped OBO for this complete one within the continental 48 states.

IMG_20250604_083654045_AE.jpgIMG_20250604_083811038_AE.jpgIMG_20250604_083923685_AE.jpgIMG_20250604_083933793_AE.jpg
IMG_20250604_083944516_AE.jpgIMG_20250604_084003787_AE.jpgIMG_20250604_084009617_AE.jpgIMG_20250604_084103841_AE.jpg

Here's the rest of what I have on offer below. I will happily provide pictures upon request of anything listed here aside from the GPUs above.

-Graphics Cards/GPUs
nVIDIA Riva TNT 2 M64 32MB AGP x2- $10 ea.
nVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 64MB AGP - $15
(EVGA) nVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (SSC ACX 2.0+) 4GB PCIe- $45
(XFX) AMD Radeon HD 4890 1GB PCIe (boxed) - $50
AMD Radeon HD 6870 1GB PCIe - $25
AMD FirePro W7000 4GB PCIe- $30

-CPUs

*AMD Athlon 64 3400+ Clawhammer 2.2GHz 1MB L2 s754 - $75 OBO
AMD Athlon XP 2000+ Thoroughbred A/B s462 - $10
Intel Pentium 166MHz (ceramic) s7 - $10
Intel Celeron 366MHz Mendocino s370 - $15
Intel Pentium III 1GHz Coppermine s370 x 2 - $20 ea.

Will be delisted if I find a desired s754 motherboard

-RAM
Generic JEDEC PC-100/133, DDR-266/333/400 SDRAM, 64-25MB for SDR, 256MB - 1GB for DDR - $5-10 based on speed and capacity
Crucial 1GB DDR-400 SDRAM JEDEC x 8 - $7 ea. or all 8 for $40
Crucial Ballistix BL12864AA804 2x1GB DDR2-800 (5-5-5-15) SDRAM - $10
Kingston HyperX KHX6400D2LLK2/2GN 2x1GB DDR2-800 (4-4-4-12) SDRAM - $15
Elpida 2x1GB DDR2-800 SDRAM JEDEC - $8
Elpida 2x2GB DDR3-1333 SDRAM JEDEC - $16
G.Skill RIPJAWS F3-14900CL9Q-16GBXL 4x4GB DDR3-1866 (9-10-9-28) - $25

-Sound
Sound Blaster Live! PCI - $15

-Other
Dell Dimension 4100 (i815e, P3 CuMine 1GHz, nVIDIA GeForce 2 MX, CD-ROM & ZIP 100, no HDD) - $100 local pickup from 52001 or plus shipping at your cost. I will do what I can to minimize damage in transit by taking everything out of the case and wrap/pack the parts separately in bubble wrap in a separate box from the case itself. Everything will be insured for full purchase price in case of damage inflicted in-transit as I can't make guarantees that the carrier won't damage things en-route to you.

I am interested in trades for:
-ABit NF7-S v2.0 with I/O shield
-nForce 3 754 or 939 motherboard with AGP (MSI K8N Neo [754] or Neo2 Platinum [939] are most wanted)*
-ASUS M2N32-SLI Deluxe* & A64 X2 5600/6400+ Windsor CPU
-Athlon Thunderbird 1.33GHz or 1.4GHz @ 266MHz FSB
-Creative Sound Blaster 32 (specifically a CT3600 w/out onboard IDE & 2x30 pin SIMM slots for RAM expansion)

*Full sized ATX boards are strongly preferred (literally full size with 9 or 10 mounting points in most models: 12" x 9.6" / 305mm x 244mm); mATX or smaller will be declined.

I am open to other GPU and motherboard trades not listed above, but would honestly prefer cash/non-CC PayPal if you don't have anything motherboard/CPU/GPU that piques my interest. If you have anything I want above but aren't looking to trade then send me a PM, by all means. Be aware it may be months (sooner if it's a lower asking price) before I'm ready to pay for it after locking things in; money is very tight at the moment because life. My Heatware will show, however, that I follow through if I fully commit to a purchase, barring extraneous circumstances interfering.

Prices do have some flex if you think they are on the high side (but please don't lowball me hard - I'm trying to complete at least an outstanding project build or two hopefully with trades or sales from this post directly, if not use it for day to day expenses when I fall short...

Shipping will be USPS 3-4 day Ground or 3 day Priority Mail, depending on size/weight (I will however ship via FedEx or UPS at the delivery speed of your choice if you cover the cost) with tracking and insurance included. PayPal non-CC only for payments, please. Heatware feedback is also under Mr. Bluntman. If you have any questions I'm just a PM away. Thanks for looking at my listing and enjoy your day. :)

Last edited 7/8/2025 @ 1:13am EDT / 11:14pm PDT
 
Last edited:
buschman31 said:
Hey now how's it been going?
Click to expand...
Hey dude. Could be better, could be worse. Hanging in there, ya know? Trying to russle up funds to finish a build I've been wanting to do for over 10 years to keep myself busy since I found a killer deal on a H55 motherboard for next to nothing. Once I get things together it'll definitely go in the "Post Your Old/Retro Builds Here" or whatever I called it thread when all the pieces of the puzzle are before me.

What about you? You're welcome to drop a DM so we don't clog up the thread with chitchat (or that I accidently post again sooner than 6 hours apart)...

TTT.
 
Last edited:
TTT. I'll be adding a few things to this thread soon should I not forget.
 
TTT yet again. Many, many items added. Additional pics incoming in the next day or two if I can get to it.
 
Replied. Forgot about the SB pics. I am under the weather but I'll try and get those up today or tomorrow as I don't remember what box I put them in so I'll have to go through them one by one.
 
Sent you a PM and will test the Fatal1ty X-Fi card over the weekend. Also, the ASUS board has shipped.

TTT.
 
Waiting on a PM back from you, Bird222. Also specified more clearly what I'll take in trade.

TTT.
 
Last edited:
Sound card and dock shipped. A friendly reminder to viewers that prices are negotiable and trades are welcome.

TTT.
 
Gigabyte EP-965P-DS3R and ATi Rage 128 32MB AGP sold on Discord. TTT. If you have any nVIDIA reference HSF units in good working order from dead Quadro FX 3500 boards or GeForce 7900 GS, GT, and 7950 GT cards I want to hear from you.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top