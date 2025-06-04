FS/FT: Old/vintage CPUs, motherboards, GPUs, RAM, etc.

Hey there all. I have an axial fan based XFX made Radeon HD 4890 1GB that looks damn near brand new and works perfectly. The box less so, but all the contents seem to be there, including the do-not-disturb-gaming thing to hang on your bedroom doorknob. I'll do $50 shipped OBO for this complete one within the continental 48 states.Here's the rest of what I have on offer below. I will happily provide pictures upon request of anything listed here aside from the GPUs above.-Graphics Cards/GPUsnVIDIA Riva TNT 2 M64 32MB AGP x2- $10 ea.nVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 64MB AGP - $15(EVGA) nVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (SSC ACX 2.0+) 4GB PCIe- $45(XFX) AMD Radeon HD 4890 1GB PCIe (boxed) - $50AMD Radeon HD 6870 1GB PCIe - $25AMD FirePro W7000 4GB PCIe- $30-CPUs*AMD Athlon 64 3400+ Clawhammer 2.2GHz 1MB L2 s754 - $75 OBOAMD Athlon XP 2000+ Thoroughbred A/B s462 - $10Intel Pentium 166MHz (ceramic) s7 - $10Intel Celeron 366MHz Mendocino s370 - $15Intel Pentium III 1GHz Coppermine s370 x 2 - $20 ea.Will be delisted if I find a desired s754 motherboard-RAMGeneric JEDEC PC-100/133, DDR-266/333/400 SDRAM, 64-25MB for SDR, 256MB - 1GB for DDR - $5-10 based on speed and capacityCrucial 1GB DDR-400 SDRAM JEDEC x 8 - $7 ea. or all 8 for $40Crucial Ballistix BL12864AA804 2x1GB DDR2-800 (5-5-5-15) SDRAM - $10Kingston HyperX KHX6400D2LLK2/2GN 2x1GB DDR2-800 (4-4-4-12) SDRAM - $15Elpida 2x1GB DDR2-800 SDRAM JEDEC - $8Elpida 2x2GB DDR3-1333 SDRAM JEDEC - $16G.Skill RIPJAWS F3-14900CL9Q-16GBXL 4x4GB DDR3-1866 (9-10-9-28) - $25-SoundSound Blaster Live! PCI - $15-OtherDell Dimension 4100 (i815e, P3 CuMine 1GHz, nVIDIA GeForce 2 MX, CD-ROM & ZIP 100, no HDD) - $100 local pickup from 52001 or plus shipping at your cost. I will do what I can to minimize damage in transit by taking everything out of the case and wrap/pack the parts separately in bubble wrap in a separate box from the case itself. Everything will be insured for full purchase price in case of damage inflicted in-transit as I can't make guarantees that the carrier won't damage things en-route to you.I am interested in trades for:-ABit NF7-S v2.0 with I/O shield-nForce 3 754 or 939 motherboard with AGP (MSI K8N Neo [754] or Neo2 Platinum [939] are most wanted)*-ASUS M2N32-SLI Deluxe* & A64 X2 5600/6400+ Windsor CPU-Athlon Thunderbird 1.33GHz or 1.4GHz @ 266MHz FSB-Creative Sound Blaster 32 (specifically a CT3600 w/out onboard IDE & 2x30 pin SIMM slots for RAM expansion)*Full sized ATX boards are strongly preferred (literally full size with 9 or 10 mounting points in most models: 12" x 9.6" / 305mm x 244mm); mATX or smaller will be declined.I am open to other GPU and motherboard trades not listed above, but would honestly prefer cash/non-CC PayPal if you don't have anything motherboard/CPU/GPU that piques my interest. If you have anything I want above but aren't looking to trade then send me a PM, by all means. Be aware it may be months (sooner if it's a lower asking price) before I'm ready to pay for it after locking things in; money is very tight at the moment because life. My Heatware will show, however, that I follow through if I fully commit to a purchase, barring extraneous circumstances interfering.Prices do have some flex if you think they are on the high side (but please don't lowball me hard - I'm trying to complete at least an outstanding project build or two hopefully with trades or sales from this post directly, if not use it for day to day expenses when I fall short...Shipping will be USPS 3-4 day Ground or 3 day Priority Mail, depending on size/weight (I will however ship via FedEx or UPS at the delivery speed of your choice if you cover the cost) with tracking and insurance included. PayPal non-CC only for payments, please. Heatware feedback is also under Mr. Bluntman. If you have any questions I'm just a PM away. Thanks for looking at my listing and enjoy your day.Last edited 7/8/2025 @ 1:13am EDT / 11:14pm PDT