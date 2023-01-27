FS/FT: Offers Entertained! SYNOLOGY NAS E10G21-F2 Dual 10Gb cards, NETGEAR Switches, HYPEX NC252 8 CH Amp, FOCAL SOPRAs

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!



Willing to trade, and am looking for a nice small Synology server, or Macbook.. I can add cash for a good deal.





For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:​

Nord One MP HYPEX NC252 8 CH Multi Channel Power Amplifier $1349 ​

​

FOCAL SOPRA NO.1 in Imperial Red With Stands $6199 ​

A pair of KEF KF92 Subwoofers (Price is for EACH!), in excellent condition.

SOLD!



I'm flexible in the pricing especially if you either buy both, or one/both along with my FOCAL SOPRA No.1 I have for sale.



PUNCH well above their size, compact subs, and I hate to let them go, but since I moved I'm able to fit a larger monster sub, and have too many subs as it is.



These are beautiful, extremely well built, great sub's from KEF.



They can serve as excellent high end home theater subs, or for 2 ch audio. I had them paired with my FOCAL SOPRA No.1 that I also have for sale.



Factory box and all packaging/accessories are included.



I can deliver, or meet up, within reasonable distance (a couple hours away). I'm in New Jersey zip-code 08554.



Easily packed, and ready to go.

Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $140 ​

Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $80 ​

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $80 ​

2x BRAND NEW, NEVER USED, SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) -

$230 each

Prices include shippin

g !

