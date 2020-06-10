FS/FT: Oculus Quest 128GB with DAS and accessories

Selling a 128 GB Oculus Quest in great condition. No weird dead pixels, busted vertical lines, broken audio, or wonky port.



Includes original charger and USB cable, Partylink USB 3 cable for Link (USB C straight to USB C right angle and a USB C to USB A adapter), original strap



Original face adapter with cushion, glasses spacer, two extra vanilla face adapters with one thick and one thin cushion and a vented face adapter with nose cover which I think worked the best.



Controllers include "knuckle style" straps



Factory packaging not complete. Only have black box. Headset would ship very well packaged.



Optional: Vive Deluxe Audio strap - Audio woks great. Currently attached with velcro but you can purchase nicer 3d printed adapters on etsy. The only "issue" is the right side speaker is not as "clicky" as the left when moving it off and on your ears, but still holds down fine while wearing. Not sure why this is.



Asking $500 plus shipping for the Oculus Quest and accessories w/o DAS



Asking $550 plus shipping with DAS



Prefer non-fee payment, refs in signature



Only trades considered: Valve Index or 2080 Ti with cash on my end.