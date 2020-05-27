FS/FT: Octopath Traveler NS

Ducky Zero DK2108S Cherry MX Brown

Bought used years ago (from here I believe), what I have left is pictured (which I believe is everything, but not sure). Still works fine but has shiny keys

$39 shipped in original box (so box will be on display and ruined during shipping)

Corsair K95 Platinum RGB Cherry MX Brown

Owned since new for a little over 2 years. I experienced the double key hit on occasion (you can google it), but wasn't bad enough for me to care - FYI

$80 shipped in original box (so box will be on display and ruined during shipping)

Have the titled items available for sale / trade. Going wireless for my peripherals... I also have a G502 wired (non-hero) that I haven't decided to list yet, but might list it soon:SOLDSOLDOctopath Traveler NSThis one more straight forward, bought used (no original case see pic). Still works fine!in padded envelopeWill trade / create a deal towards a Space Grey Magic Keyboard 2 w/Numeric pad (don't think they make space grey without numeric pad... but just in case..), otherwise all prices are listed.Thanks.Pics -