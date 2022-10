FS/FT: nVIDIA Titan X Pascal 12GB GDDR5X - 1 DAY FIRE SALE $200 SHIPPED or for Radeon Pro WX7100

Hello! I have a lightly used nVIDIA Titan X Pascal card with box and insert (sans driver-DVD) that I need to part with due to life happening and needing the funds. I am the second owner. The first owner mainly had the card sit unused in an X99 test system for 95% of its life there, and I have only mostly had it rendering Factorio and Oxygen Not Included - things an IGP could do handily. I have only a few hundred traditional 3D gaming hours on it, maybe a thousand at most. It has never been used for mining at any point, so buy with confidence. The card (aside from a little dust which I will try to get out to the best of my ability before shipping without disassembling) is in excellent bordering on like-new condition.Today I'll let it go for $200 shipped on 10/22 only. Too much for you? Offer me a price! Willing to knock off $100 if you have an nVIDIA Quadro M4000 or AMD FirePro W7100 8GB to trade towards price. Non-CC PayPal only please. My heatware can be found here: https://www.heatware.com/u/59206/to Thanks for looking and hope to do business with one of you soon! Be safe!