FS/FT: Nvidia RTX 3090 Founders Edition

kirbyrj
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2005
- Messages
- 30,008
For Sale/For Trade (Trade Preferred): Nvidia RTX 3090 Founders Edition GPU
Ideally, I would like to trade my main rig based 3090 FE for TWO 3070s or a 3070Ti AND a 3060Ti or something similar to that. Otherwise, I'll sell for $725 shipped (plus any fees associated with transfer) to the US48 and then buy my own cards. I'm not afraid of mining cards as long as you can explain your setup.
The card was mined on when not otherwise in use a single computer (not farm) with memory temps under 90C in my personal computer. The thermal pads on memory and VRM were replaced with Thermalright on the one side and Gelid on the other following Falkentyne's guide found elsewhere.
The good: Runs like a champ, memory runs cool, comes with the original box and PSU adapter
The bad: "Nvidia" logo doesn't light up, some scratching on backplate where I placed a CPU heatsink to further reduce temperatures.
Heatware - kirbyrj - 408-0-0
PP - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Ideally, I would like to trade my main rig based 3090 FE for TWO 3070s or a 3070Ti AND a 3060Ti or something similar to that. Otherwise, I'll sell for $725 shipped (plus any fees associated with transfer) to the US48 and then buy my own cards. I'm not afraid of mining cards as long as you can explain your setup.
The card was mined on when not otherwise in use a single computer (not farm) with memory temps under 90C in my personal computer. The thermal pads on memory and VRM were replaced with Thermalright on the one side and Gelid on the other following Falkentyne's guide found elsewhere.
The good: Runs like a champ, memory runs cool, comes with the original box and PSU adapter
The bad: "Nvidia" logo doesn't light up, some scratching on backplate where I placed a CPU heatsink to further reduce temperatures.
Heatware - kirbyrj - 408-0-0
PP - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Last edited: