FS/FT: Network Gear, Mini PC, Routers

Gillbot
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2001
- Messages
- 8,440
Looking for:
iTunes Credit
I’ll consider anything in trade, I like to tinker so shoot me a trade offer, worst I say is no thanks.
FS/FT:
HP ProDesk 600 G1 TPC-F064-DM (i3-4160T, 2x2GB Ram, 1TB HDD, Win10) - $50 plus shipping
WN2000RPTv3 Wifi (Two Sealed New) https://www.netgear.com/support/product/WN2000RPTv3.aspx - $5 ea plus shipping
TP-Link Archer C3200 https://www.tp-link.com/us/home-networking/wifi-router/archer-c3200/ - $20 plus shipping
Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Lite-3 - $15 plus shipping
Dell Powerconnect 2716 gigabit switch - $20 plus shipping
FT Only for now:
Bunch of 8GB DDR3 Registered Sticks (Maybe ~40 total)
Dell R815 Server with a bunch of extras
More to come. I'll be adding LOTS of items as I upgrade, clean and sort through everything.
iTunes Credit
I’ll consider anything in trade, I like to tinker so shoot me a trade offer, worst I say is no thanks.
FS/FT:
HP ProDesk 600 G1 TPC-F064-DM (i3-4160T, 2x2GB Ram, 1TB HDD, Win10) - $50 plus shipping
WN2000RPTv3 Wifi (Two Sealed New) https://www.netgear.com/support/product/WN2000RPTv3.aspx - $5 ea plus shipping
TP-Link Archer C3200 https://www.tp-link.com/us/home-networking/wifi-router/archer-c3200/ - $20 plus shipping
Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Lite-3 - $15 plus shipping
Dell Powerconnect 2716 gigabit switch - $20 plus shipping
FT Only for now:
Bunch of 8GB DDR3 Registered Sticks (Maybe ~40 total)
Dell R815 Server with a bunch of extras
More to come. I'll be adding LOTS of items as I upgrade, clean and sort through everything.