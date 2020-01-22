FS/FT: MSI Twin Frozr GTX 770 $55 shipped, Google Coral Dev Board $99 shipped!!!

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by swiftwind, Jan 14, 2020.

    swiftwind

    Note: You must be a US-based buyer.

    Google Coral Dev Board - $125 -> $115 -> $105 -> now $99 shipped!!!
    E56D4B73-42B9-41D0-AAB9-E6214807C3F7.jpeg

    MSI Twin Frozr GTX 770 2GB - $55 shipped

    WTTF:
    4x4TB HDD
    2X8TB HDD
    144Hz and/or Freesync Monitor
    Open for other trades

    Sold:

    i7-3770 CPU / Motherboard GA-Z77X-UP5 / 32GB (4x8GB) RAM combo (with updated spectre/meltdown patch!!) - SOLD

    Asus Zephyrus GX501GI-XS74 Gaming Laptop - sold locally

    also included - Power brick, laptop sleeve, keyboard wrist pad, original box.

    eVGA GTX 1080 SC Gaming GPU (comes with the original box) - ***SOLD***

    Heatware:
    https://www.heatware.com/u/31815/to
     
    Last edited: Jan 22, 2020 at 1:44 PM
    FedericoUY

    Pm sent.
     
    swiftwind

    Laptop and GPU already sold!!
     
    swiftwind

    Price lowered on the coral board! This needs to go!
     
    swiftwind

    swiftwind

    swiftwind

    swiftwind

    Open for trades!
     
    swiftwind

    Price lowered!!
     
    swiftwind

    swiftwind

    New items added!!
     
    swiftwind

    i7-3770 combo sold!
    Google Coral board is now $99!!! This retails for $150-$175!!!
     
