FS/FT MS Surface Pro 7, Parts, CPUs, ssds, HDDS, DDR4

robijito123

Feb 2, 2021
260
FT Looking GPU Upgrade RTX 5080, Xbox X console
Local Pickup / Swap DFW or shipping available
Laptop(s)
3x MS Surface Pro 7, i5 1035g, 8gb ram 128gb ssd win 11 $180 Each
1x Surface Book 3 i5 1035g, 8gb ram 256gb ssd win 11 $225
GPU
Low profile Dell Radeon PCie R5 430 $15
CPU:
AM4 AMD 200ge $15 OBO
Intel i3 8100 $20 OBO
Storage
SSD:
M.2
1 micron 512gb sata 2280 $40obo
1 2230 64gb steam deck drive $15obo
Desktop Memory
1x 16gb crucial ddr4 2600 $12
Laptop So-Dimm
DDR4 8GB Sticks
1x 2133mhz $8 obo
1x 2666 $8obo
Ddr5
3x 16gb sk hynix 4800 $12ea obo
3x 8gb $10 ea obo
Server Memory
16gb DDR4 HPE Samsung $30 obo
16gb DDR3 $20 obo
2x8gb DDR4 Kingston $25 obo
Old Consoles / Gaming
Logitech g29 PS4/5 or PC Racing wheel $125 OBO
With Next Level Racing Racing GT Folding Cockpit Cockpit Chair $100 OBO
PS4 - 4tb ssd upgrade $200
Wii U - Homebrew w 500gb HDD $150
3DS XL Blue Console $130
Bricked Switch 1st Gen $100

Heat Link
 

How many of those server memory modules do you have? just 1x ea?
 
Any of those DDR4 So-Dimms Dual Rank, I believe that is what I need for it to work in my small 2 bay Synology NAS?
 
