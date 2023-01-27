FS/FT: MLO WI-FI 7 Card, UNIFI, UBIQUITI, SYNOLOGY, 10Gb Stuff, Pico ATX/ITX

G

Geronimo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2001
Messages
1,888
It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!

Pricing is OBO. Willing to trade, and am looking for an RTX graphics card


For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:
MSI Herald-BE NCM865 WI-FI 7 (Wi-Fi 7, 802.11BE, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe Card $45 shipped

New in box.

This one has AMD support!
  • Chipset: Qualcomm NCM865
  • Network Standard: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE), Bluetooth 5.4
  • Operating Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz (320Mhz Bandwidth)
  • Transmission Data Rate: 5.8 Gbps Max Speed
  • MLO (Multi-Link Operation) Technology

450W Peak Output Switch DC-DC ATX Pico PSU/ ITX Case Combo $75 shipped

  • Aluminum Mini-ITX HTPC Desktop Computer Chassis (Red Tempered Glass)
UNIFI BOTH $500

Ubiquiti UniFi Switch Aggregation $250

  • (8) 10G SFP+ Ports
  • 160 Gbps switching capacity
  • 1.3" Touchscreen with AR switch management

Ubiquiti UniFi U6 Enterprise Access Point $260

  • WiFi 4/WiFi 5/WiFi 6/WiFi 6E (2.4/5/6 GHz bands)
  • 10.2 Gbps aggregate throughput rate
  • (1) 2.5GbE RJ45 port (PoE In)
  • Powered with PoE+ (PoE adapter optional)
Everything was bought by me brand new, meaning never used, but inspected, and complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories.

I was going to set up a home network, but I moved, and these are not necessary.

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $75

https://www.netgear.com/support/product/eax80.aspx

2x BRAND NEW, NEVER USED, SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) - $220 each

https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/E10G21-F2


Prices include shipping!

Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 07083), and pickups are welcome.

I am in the process of moving to a new place, so I am offloading some of my equipment.

Everything is in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. Rack ears were never used.

I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.

I am a US Marine, and I have sold many high priced 4-5 digit items here, and on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, Craigslist, and various other forums. I can provide more pics, references upon request, and to weed out scammers, and tire kickers.

Thank you for your consideration.
 

Attachments

  • 6195eBpkq5L._AC_SL1500_.jpg
    6195eBpkq5L._AC_SL1500_.jpg
    65.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 71lk+uEHDkL._AC_SL1500_.jpg
    71lk+uEHDkL._AC_SL1500_.jpg
    111.4 KB · Views: 0
  • image0.jpeg
    image0.jpeg
    428.4 KB · Views: 0
  • image1.jpeg
    image1.jpeg
    324.2 KB · Views: 0
  • MSI Herald-BE NCM865.jpg
    MSI Herald-BE NCM865.jpg
    96.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:

Added to, and edited the ad;

Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $160

Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $115

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $100

2x BRAND NEW SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) - $250 each
 

Attachments

  • 51P3NjisPtL._AC_SL1200_.jpg
    51P3NjisPtL._AC_SL1200_.jpg
    47 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Added:

Corsair SF Series, SF750, 750 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply

 

Prices dropped, and Corsair SF Series, SF750, 750 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply (CP-9020186-NA) - $OLD TO FRITZZ

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top