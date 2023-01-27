FS/FT: MLO WI-FI 7 Card, UNIFI, UBIQUITI, SYNOLOGY, 10Gb Stuff, Pico ATX/ITX

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!MSI Herald-BE NCM865 WI-FI 7 (Wi-Fi 7, 802.11BE, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe Card $45 shipped
Pricing is OBO. Willing to trade, and am looking for an RTX graphics card
For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:
For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:
New in box.
This one has AMD support!
- Chipset: Qualcomm NCM865
- Network Standard: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE), Bluetooth 5.4
- Operating Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz (320Mhz Bandwidth)
- Transmission Data Rate: 5.8 Gbps Max Speed
- MLO (Multi-Link Operation) Technology
450W Peak Output Switch DC-DC ATX Pico PSU/ ITX Case Combo $75 shipped
- Aluminum Mini-ITX HTPC Desktop Computer Chassis (Red Tempered Glass)
UNIFI BOTH $500
Ubiquiti UniFi Switch Aggregation $250
- (8) 10G SFP+ Ports
- 160 Gbps switching capacity
- 1.3" Touchscreen with AR switch management
Ubiquiti UniFi U6 Enterprise Access Point $260
- WiFi 4/WiFi 5/WiFi 6/WiFi 6E (2.4/5/6 GHz bands)
- 10.2 Gbps aggregate throughput rate
- (1) 2.5GbE RJ45 port (PoE In)
- Powered with PoE+ (PoE adapter optional)
I was going to set up a home network, but I moved, and these are not necessary.
EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $75https://www.netgear.com/support/product/eax80.aspx
2x BRAND NEW, NEVER USED, SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) - $220 each
https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/E10G21-F2
Prices include shipping!
Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 07083), and pickups are welcome.
I am in the process of moving to a new place, so I am offloading some of my equipment.
Everything is in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. Rack ears were never used.
I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.
I am a US Marine, and I have sold many high priced 4-5 digit items here, and on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, Craigslist, and various other forums. I can provide more pics, references upon request, and to weed out scammers, and tire kickers.
Thank you for your consideration.
