FS/FT: Mint XPS 15 9575, Surface Dock, X79 w/ 3930k and 32gb ram

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by R-Type, Jan 11, 2020 at 9:01 AM.

  1. Jan 11, 2020 at 9:01 AM #1
    R-Type

    R-Type [H]ard|DCer of the Month - October 2011

    Messages:
    2,582
    Joined:
    Mar 6, 2006
    I'll add pictures this afternoon.

    Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 9575 with 16gb ram, 1tb SSD, i7 with Vega 20, 4k touch: $1000 shipped
    Has a matte black dbrands skin on the exterior and trackpad, includes the active pen, great shape. The GPU is in the 1050/1050ti range for gaming prowress while keeping the machine thin and light

    Microsoft surface dock and separate USB-C to Surface charging cable: $80 shipped

    Rampage IV Formula with 3930k and 32gb of DDR3 1600: $180 shipped
    I didn't spend much time playing with this CPU as it wasn't a gaming system and ultimately just left it at all core 3.8. I'll include a waterblock with the board or if you're in the LA area (or willing to bump shipping a bit) include a NIB H60 for it

    Trades: Not actively looking but would entertain trades involving an Iphone 11 Pro Max or XPS 13 2-in-1
     
    R-Type, Jan 11, 2020 at 9:01 AM
    R-Type, Jan 11, 2020 at 9:01 AM
    #1