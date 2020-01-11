FS/FT: Mint XPS 15 9575, Surface Dock, Ryzen 2200G

I'll add pictures this afternoon. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 9575 with 16gb ram, 1tb SSD, i7 with Vega 20, 4k touch: $1000 shipped Has a matte black dbrands skin on the exterior and trackpad, includes the active pen, great shape. The GPU is in the 1050/1050ti range for gaming prowress while keeping the machine thin and light Microsoft surface dock and separate USB-C to Surface charging cable: $80 shipped Ryzen 2200G (CPU only): $50 Shipped Rampage IV Formula with 3930k and 32gb of DDR3 1600: SOLD I didn't spend much time playing with this CPU as it wasn't a gaming system and ultimately just left it at all core 3.8. I'll include a waterblock with the board or if you're in the LA area (or willing to bump shipping a bit) include a NIB H60 for it Trades: Not actively looking but would entertain trades involving an Iphone 11 Pro Max or XPS 13 2-in-1