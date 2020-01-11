FS/FT: Mint XPS 15 9575, Surface Dock, Ryzen 2200G, DDR3 Sets

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by R-Type, Jan 11, 2020 at 9:01 AM.

    R-Type

    R-Type

    All prices OBO

    Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 9575 with 16gb ram, 1tb SSD, i7 with Vega 20, 4k touch: $950 shipped
    Has a matte black dbrands skin on the exterior and trackpad, includes the active pen, great shape. The GPU is in the 1050/1050ti range for gaming prowress while keeping the machine thin and light

    Microsoft surface dock and separate USB-C to Surface charging cable: $75 shipped

    Ryzen 2200G (CPU only):     $50 Shipped

    2 sets of 4x4gb DDR3 1600: $35 each, 60 for both

    Rampage IV Formula with 3930k and 32gb of DDR3 1600: SOLD
    I didn't spend much time playing with this CPU as it wasn't a gaming system and ultimately just left it at all core 3.8. I'll include a waterblock with the board or if you're in the LA area (or willing to bump shipping a bit) include a NIB H60 for it

    Trades: Not actively looking but would entertain trades involving an Iphone 11 Pro Max or XPS 13 2-in-1
     
    R-Type

    R-Type

    R-Type

    R-Type

    R-Type

    R-Type

    Bump, X79 combo pending
     
    cdoublejj

    cdoublejj

    man that XPS must be pretty sweet, GLWS
     
    R-Type

    R-Type

    Its a nice bit of kit, just a bit bigger than I need. Open to offers. :)

    X79 is sold
     
    R-Type

    R-Type

    R-Type

    R-Type

