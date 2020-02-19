FS/FT: Macbook Air (2019) MVFH2LL/A $ 800 | BNIB Ryzen 9 3950X $ 710 | BNIB Kingston HyperX Predator RGB DDR4-2933 4x8GB $ 180

E

everydae

Gawd
Joined
Dec 14, 2002
Messages
611
Ryzen 9 3950X and HyperX DDR4 are brand new sealed.

Review for HyperX RAM

Macbook Air was used for about a month. Used hard clear case from day 1, and no sign of usage. Includes retail box with all paperwork and accessories. I will also include hard case as well. It's base model (8GB/128GB SSD).

Prices are shipped and OBO.

For trade, I will consider 9900K + Top tier Z390 combo.

PM is the best way to reach, thanks!
 
Last edited:
A

agentdomo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 29, 2011
Messages
211
Read that as $170 haha glws, might be back here soon when I decide to pull the trigger on my ryzen build
 
