FS/FT: Macbook Air (2019) MVFH2LL/A $ 800 | BNIB Ryzen 9 3950X $ 710 | BNIB Kingston HyperX Predator RGB DDR4-2933 4x8GB $ 180

Ryzen 9 3950X and HyperX DDR4 are brand new sealed.Macbook Air was used for about a month. Used hard clear case from day 1, and no sign of usage. Includes retail box with all paperwork and accessories. I will also include hard case as well. It's base model (8GB/128GB SSD).Prices are shipped and OBO.For trade, I will consider 9900K + Top tier Z390 combo.PM is the best way to reach, thanks!