FS/FT: LOCAL GPU/Combo: RTX 3070 GamingX/ i7-6900K 8core16thread/ MSI X99A-SLI MB/950pro M.2 512GB/ 32GB 3000MHzDDR4 Corsair Vengeance 4x8gb

xDiVolatilX
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 1,890
I'm parting out one of my PCs. For sale or trade (I'm in Los Angeles this is a local sale) for a gaming laptop or Pixel or Galaxy S phone with similar value (looking for a telephoto lens on the phone.)
All parts mentioned are in perfect working order.
I prefer to sell the MB RAM CPU and cooler (Zalman9900MAX) together. $100 takes the combo picked up.
The GPU can be sold separate $300 takes the GPU picked up.
I have used eBay and offer up for any sales I have done and have perfect feedback.
Hit me up I can meet up anywhere near LA. Thanks.
All parts mentioned are in perfect working order.
I prefer to sell the MB RAM CPU and cooler (Zalman9900MAX) together. $100 takes the combo picked up.
The GPU can be sold separate $300 takes the GPU picked up.
I have used eBay and offer up for any sales I have done and have perfect feedback.
Hit me up I can meet up anywhere near LA. Thanks.
Last edited: