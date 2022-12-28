FS/FT Lenovo X1 Carbon 4th Gen (i7, 16gb ram, 512gb ssd)

Lenovo X1 Carbon 4th Gen
Intel i7 6600u
16gb ddr3 (I believe this is soldered)
512GB M.2 SATA SSD (Sandisk x300)
Fingerprint reader (Works for Windows Hello)

Asking $250 shipped obo

Only trade I am looking for is a GPU recently my GPU got trashed (super long story and now trying to save up for a GPU)

So, if anyone has a GPU up for trade + cash for this laptop hit me up.

heatware = gravey
 

