FS/FT: LA LOCAL GPU&CPU Combo: RTX 3070 GamingX/ i7-6900K 8core16thread/ MSI X99A-SLI MB/950pro M.2 512GB/ 32GB 3000MHzDDR4 Corsair Vengeance 4x8gb

Looking to sell/trade one of my PCs I used for 144hz E sports comp gaming for a laptop or phone.
For sale or trade (I'm in Los Angeles this is a local sale) for a gaming laptop or Pixel or Galaxy S phone with similar value (looking for a telephoto lens on the phone like S21 Ultra or Pixel 6pro)
All parts mentioned are in perfect working order.
I prefer to sell the MB RAM CPU and cooler (Zalman9900MAX) together. $100 takes the combo picked up because it doesn't make sense piece by piece 100 takes the platform.
The GPU can be sold separate $250 takes the GPU picked up.
I have used eBay and offer up for any sales I have done and have perfect feedback same nick xDiVolatilX
Hit me up I can meet up anywhere near LA. Thanks.
 
Buy then both together and I'll give it to you as a complete PC in the Corsair 600T case fully assembled all fans populated Blu-ray burner drive fan controller built in and ready to install Windows even have a EK nvme heatsink installed on the drive.
Or if you want them separate the prices are very inexpensive. Excellent value parts for 144hz E-Sports gaming. if your in LA area message me and can easy meet n greet at Starbucks etc
MSI RTX 3070 Gaming X in perfect condition with box and everything.
X99 platform complete ready to go assembled just drop it in and install Windows MB/CPU/cooler/ram/nvme all installed ready to go.

Or make me an offer for the whole PC built you press power and fire it up only install OS and run it.

Or make me a trade offer for a laptop or phone!
 
