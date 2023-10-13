FS/FT: LA LOCAL GPU&CPU Combo: RTX 3070 GamingX/ i7-6900K 8core16thread/ MSI X99A-SLI MB/950pro M.2 512GB/ 32GB 3000MHzDDR4 Corsair Vengeance 4x8gb

xDiVolatilX
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 1,896
Looking to sell/trade one of my PCs I used for 144hz E sports comp gaming for a laptop or phone.
For sale or trade (I'm in Los Angeles this is a local sale) for a gaming laptop or Pixel or Galaxy S phone with similar value (looking for a telephoto lens on the phone like S21 Ultra or Pixel 6pro)
All parts mentioned are in perfect working order.
I prefer to sell the MB RAM CPU and cooler (Zalman9900MAX) together. $100 takes the combo picked up because it doesn't make sense piece by piece 100 takes the platform.
The GPU can be sold separate $250 takes the GPU picked up.
I have used eBay and offer up for any sales I have done and have perfect feedback same nick xDiVolatilX
Hit me up I can meet up anywhere near LA. Thanks.
For sale or trade (I'm in Los Angeles this is a local sale) for a gaming laptop or Pixel or Galaxy S phone with similar value (looking for a telephoto lens on the phone like S21 Ultra or Pixel 6pro)
All parts mentioned are in perfect working order.
I prefer to sell the MB RAM CPU and cooler (Zalman9900MAX) together. $100 takes the combo picked up because it doesn't make sense piece by piece 100 takes the platform.
The GPU can be sold separate $250 takes the GPU picked up.
I have used eBay and offer up for any sales I have done and have perfect feedback same nick xDiVolatilX
Hit me up I can meet up anywhere near LA. Thanks.
Last edited: