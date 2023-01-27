FS/FT: KEF KF92 Subwoofer, FOCAL SOPRAs, SYNOLOGY NAS E10G21-F2 Dual 10Gb cards, NETGEAR Switches. Offers Entertained

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!

Willing to trade, and am looking for a nice small Synology server, or Macbook. I can add cash for a good deal.


For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:

FOCAL SOPRA NO.1 in Imperial Red With Stands $6199

A pair of gorgeous FOCAL SOPRA NO.1s in Imperial Red With Stands in great condition.

Stunning looking speakers, and I hate to let them go, because I love the color, but I bought a pair of KEF BLADES, and therefore I will use these funds toward a new Center channel for them.

These are beautiful, extremely well built, great speakers from FOCAL.

They can serve as excellent high end home theater Mains, or Stereo.

Factory box and all packaging/accessories are included.

I can deliver, or meet up, within reasonable distance (a couple hours away). I'm in New Jersey zip-code 08554.

Easily packed, and ready to go.


A pair of KEF KF92 Subwoofers (Price is for EACH!), in excellent condition. $1175 each (ONLY have 1 left! Sold the other on US Audiomart)

I'm flexible in the pricing especially if you either buy both, or one/both along with my FOCAL SOPRA No.1 I have for sale.

PUNCH well above their size, compact subs, and I hate to let them go, but since I moved I'm able to fit a larger monster sub, and have too many subs as it is.

These are beautiful, extremely well built, great sub's from KEF.

They can serve as excellent high end home theater subs, or for 2 ch audio. I had them paired with my FOCAL SOPRA No.1 that I also have for sale.

Factory box and all packaging/accessories are included.

I can deliver, or meet up, within reasonable distance (a couple hours away). I'm in New Jersey zip-code 08554.

Easily packed, and ready to go.


Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $140

https://www.netgear.com/business/wired/switches/plus/gs110emx/


Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $80

https://www.netgear.com/business/wired/switches/unmanaged/gs108pp/


EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $80

https://www.netgear.com/support/product/eax80.aspx

2x BRAND NEW, NEVER USED, SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) - $230 each

https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/E10G21-F2


Prices include shipping!

Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 07083), and pickups are welcome.

I am in the process of moving to a new place, so I am offloading some of my equipment.

Everything is in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. Rack ears were never used.

I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.

I am a US Marine, and I have sold many high priced 4-5 digit items here, and on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, Craigslist, and various other forums. I can provide more pics, references upon request, and to weed out scammers, and tire kickers.

Thank you for your consideration.

Added to, and edited the ad;

Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $160

Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $115

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $100

2x BRAND NEW SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) - $250 each
 

Added:

Corsair SF Series, SF750, 750 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply

 

Prices dropped, and Corsair SF Series, SF750, 750 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply (CP-9020186-NA) - $OLD TO FRITZZ

 
