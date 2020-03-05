FS/FT: Intel NUC 8th Gen, 8GB DDR4, 1TB m.2 SSD, 2TB SSHD, Windows 10 Pro

ToyYoda03

Jun 1, 2004
1,777
I'm selling my little NUC, tall version, model NUC8I3BEH. It was used as an HTPC for the last few months without any issues. I might be interested in trading for a NAS or a PS4 Pro.

Includes this mini keyboard

$325 shipped

Specs:

Heat is in sig. Paypal, Amazon Payments, Google Wallet accepted. Established traders preferred. No shipping outside the US.
 
