FS/FT: Intel NUC 8th Gen, 8GB DDR4, 1TB m.2 SSD, 2TB SSHD, Windows 10 Pro

I'm selling my little NUC, tall version, model NUC8I3BEH . It was used as an HTPC for the last few months without any issues. I might be interested in trading for a NAS or a PS4 Pro.Includes this mini keyboard Specs:Heat is in sig. Paypal, Amazon Payments, Google Wallet accepted. Established traders preferred. No shipping outside the US.