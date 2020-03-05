FS/FT: Intel NUC 8th Gen, 8GB DDR4, 1TB m.2 SSD, 2TB SSHD, Windows 10 Pro

I'm selling my little NUC, tall version, model NUC8I3BEH. It was used as an HTPC for the last few months without any issues. I might be interested in trading for a NAS or a PS4 Pro.
Includes this mini keyboard
$325 shipped
Specs:
Heat is in sig. Paypal, Amazon Payments, Google Wallet accepted. Established traders preferred. No shipping outside the US.
- 8th Generation Intel Core i3 8109U processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
- Samsung 860 Evo M.2 1TB SSD
- Seagate FireCuda 2TB Solid State Hybrid Drive
- 1x 8GB DDR4 2400 SODIMM, 32GB max
- Windows 10 Pro OEM license
