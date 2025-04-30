  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS/FT - Insta360 X4 Kit w/ gap cam mount

A

alxlwson

You Know Where I Live
2FA
Joined
Aug 25, 2013
Messages
9,935
I don't use this anymore.

-Insta360 X4 (Has the Extended Warranty good through 8/26 and the FlexiCare Plan good through no sooner than 8/25, may extend to 8/26 due to the extended warranty)
-Insta360 X4 Thermal Utility Frame
-Insta360 X4 Premium Lense Covers (4 NIB) plus one that is installed
-Insta360 X4 Screen Protector (NIB, but I have opened it)
-Insta360 X4 Mic Wind Muff (NIB)
-Insta360 X4 Batteries (2)
-Insta360 X4 Vibration Damper
-Insta360 X4 Triple Suction Cup Car Mount (NIB)
-Insta360 X4 All-Purpose Tripod Stand
-Insta360 X4 Lense Cap
-Insta360 X4 Heavy Duty Clamp
-Insta360 X4 Lekufee Portable Waterproof Carry Case
-Insta360 X4 114cm Invisible Selfie Stick
-Cynova Insta360 X4 Battery Charger/Case w/ OLED status screen
-SanDisk Extreme PRO MicroSDXC A2 Class 10 V30 U3 512GB

So, there is about $1300 in value with everything here if you bought new. I bought this August last year and have used it maybe 4 times.

Does 60% of that sound fair, at $800 shipped and insured?

And of course, if the extended warranty doesn't transfer, I will facilitate that for you, no problem.

Aside from the carting case having a few dings and a bit of dust on some of the accessories, everything is in immaculate condition. Screen and lenses are scratch-free.

Amazon gift cards, Best Buy gift cards, Venmo, CashApp, PayPal (F&F would be greatly appreciated), Zelle, Meta Pay, snail mail check, cash, whatever means you have to pay, Ill take it.

Open to trades as well. Loaded MBA M4/Mini M4, or a Studio M3/M4. Quality camera drone. Throw it at me. I'll consider anything fun and of equal value.
 

